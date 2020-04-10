365 COVID-19 cases in Montana; Gallatin County offers hope, caution

"Modeling is designed to provide the best estimate at any given point in time," Kelley said. " … We're using those numbers to plan. Part of our job is to plan for the worst. We definitely hope for the best. … It's not saying that we're destined to have 100 hospitalizations. What I think Bozeman Health is doing, responsibly, is planning for that possibility."

Gallatin has added between three to eight cases a day recently, Kelley said, which represents linear growth and not the exponential case explosion other areas of the country, such as New York City, have seen. Social distancing measures will bend that curve, though Gallatin County is also looking toward a future where some of those social restrictions are loosened. It's not possible to say when that will be, Kelley said.

"As we think about ways to throw our small businesses a lifeline, ways to slowly and gradually open up … we're already thinking about ways to do that and really avoid the situation where we're going to get that exponential growth or we're going to get that big wave," Kelley said.