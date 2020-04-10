365 COVID-19 cases in Montana; Gallatin County offers hope, caution

Gallatin County, Montana's hot spot for COVID-19 cases, offered a mix of optimism and caution Friday, saying that 106 of the county's 134 confirmed cases of the virus have recovered, but that local hospitals are preparing for a possible surge of a hundred patients later this month.
Matt Kelley, the county public health officer, said those who are recovered are no longer at risk of transmitting the virus to others. Statewide, counties have reported about 165 recoveries by Friday afternoon out of 365 total cases, for a recovery rate of about 45%. Six people have died in Montana, and about 29 people remained hospitalized Friday afternoon.
The Bozeman area has benefited from many of their cases being younger people, with three-quarters of all known in those 60. That's a slightly higher percentage than how things look statewide. Conversely, in Toole County, which has half of the deaths in the state and 18 cases in a population of 4,800, 44% of cases are in people 60 and older. That county had an outbreak in an assisted living facility.
"While the number of COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County has increased day by day, we have so far avoided large numbers of hospitalizations or deaths," Kelley said in a press conference. "We have seen improving forecasts and projections and modeling for what lays ahead. And we're seeing initial signs that the pandemic may be starting to plateau in cities like New York, where the disease has exacted an enormous toll."
Those glimmers of hope, four weeks after the first cases were reported here, aren't reasons to let up on social distancing measures and a stay-at-home order the entire state is under, Kelley said. Instead, they're signs Montanans following that guidance will save lives here. Also Friday, Montana received 65,000 N-95 masks, a day after the state said it was promised 79,000 from FEMA but received only 11,000 in a previous shipment. That's still shy of the half-million a survey of hospitals and medical facilities said will be needed.
Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday extended a stay-at-home order, along with several other directives closing public K-12 schools and pausing evictions, until April 24. The governor said he plans to re-evaluate those measures on a two-week schedule.
"It is imperative that everyone continues to practice the measures that have allowed us to find some consolation in this terrible epidemic, because if we do not stick with it, if we become complacent about social distancing, we run a very real risk that all of our shared commitment and enormous economic costs will be wasted," Kelley said. " … We are not finished. We are not done. We need everyone to continue doing the things that we've been talking about for weeks."
In a situation where there's not much that can be definitively said about the virus' spread or what the state and country might look like in several weeks or several months, modeling predictions have drawn increasing attention. That includes one from the University of Washington that this week offered a slightly more hopeful estimate for when Montana would hit its peak number of cases and how many people could die here.
John Hill, the president and chief executive officer for Bozeman Health, said Friday that facility has developed its own modeling, based in part on data from the World Health Organization and the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, that predicts a peak in Gallatin and surrounding counties that could hospitalize as many as 100 patients around April 27, with high hospital bed demand through June.
Gallatin County reported one person hospitalized Friday evening.
Bozeman Deaconess and Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center have surge plans to meet that possible demand, Hill said, including 40 ventilators and 10 more coming soon. The hospitals also have plans to re-use and sterilize, when possible, personal protective equipment, Hill said. Bozeman Deaconess is also planning to use lab equipment from Montana State University to process COVID-19 tests on-site, starting in about a week.
Kelley emphasized that models, while useful to develop strategies, are not inevitability.
"Modeling is designed to provide the best estimate at any given point in time," Kelley said. " … We're using those numbers to plan. Part of our job is to plan for the worst. We definitely hope for the best. … It's not saying that we're destined to have 100 hospitalizations. What I think Bozeman Health is doing, responsibly, is planning for that possibility."
Gallatin has added between three to eight cases a day recently, Kelley said, which represents linear growth and not the exponential case explosion other areas of the country, such as New York City, have seen. Social distancing measures will bend that curve, though Gallatin County is also looking toward a future where some of those social restrictions are loosened. It's not possible to say when that will be, Kelley said.
"As we think about ways to throw our small businesses a lifeline, ways to slowly and gradually open up … we're already thinking about ways to do that and really avoid the situation where we're going to get that exponential growth or we're going to get that big wave," Kelley said.
"We have been extremely happy to see the relatively low number of hospitalizations that we have here locally. We've been really happy to see that we have not yet had a death in Gallatin County. … We need to pay attention because that can change pretty quickly, as we've seen in some other parts of the country. Don't take for granted that the good news that we're seeing right now is going to last forever. We need everybody to keep taking this seriously and just to keep that social distance going."
Photos of the coronavirus response in Montana
Big Sky Pilots feeds truck drivers
Mountain Line protective masks
Metra shelter
Metra shelter
St. Patrick Mass
Montana National Guard soldiers screen passengers
National Guard
Business signage
Safety measures
Empty shelves
Church at home
"Thank You Healthcare Workers"
Reusable masks
Smiley face mask
Masked skeletons
Crow recreation
Deserted airport
Crow recreation
Believe in Butte
Hooligan's Sports Bar
Unicorn shopping
"I Love You" Butte students and teachers share a moment
Billings playgrounds closed
Seeley Lake
Seeley Lake
Tech lends hospital beds and equipment to St. James for use during the pandemic
Carroll College senior Taryn Neameyer delivers groceries to Yvonne Blackburn Friday at Eagle's Manor.
Broadwater teacher parade
Headframe Spirits makes sanitizer in Butte
Trailhead sanitizer
Montanans ordered to shelter in place
Filling time while furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic
Red Lodge sign
Coronavirus dinosaur
The Northern Hotel
Fire Department personal protective equipment
Teacher Parade
Missoula Children's Theatre tour truck
Face mask on UM griz statue
Cleaning the gym
Supply shortages
Southgate Mall
Butte teachers hand out 'learning packets'
Quarantine
A healthcare worker tests a patient for Covid-19
Health-care workers
Covid-19 tests
TSA employees
Art packs
Butte family makes masks during pandemic
Butte teachers hand out learning packets
Clever marketing
Mountain Line buses
Kindness during a pandemic
Drive-up COVID-19 testing
Paper products in high demand
Empty Caras Park
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Fish and chips
Missoula Costco
Coronavirus kindness in Butte
'Stop the Spread' signs
Lasso the Moon
Sack breakfast
Babcock Theatre sign
Empty shelves and limited supplies
Library books
Business Take-out 2
Coronavirus Cleaning
Gov. Bullock
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.