A bill that would put $300 million over several years toward efforts to create a commission to re-envision the state's behavioral health system and direct money to initial building projects cleared a first vote in the state House on Monday by a healthy margin.

House Bill 872 is from Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Big Fork. Keenan said the money would be unfurled over the next three budget cycles, with $40 million moving in the upcoming fiscal year and $30 million in the next.

The state is in what Keenan said was the “bottom of a cycle” when it comes to behavioral health services available to Montanans, following massive budget cuts that hit the network during a 2017 special session called to address budget shortfalls.

“People that have episodes end up encountering law enforcement, emergency rooms, and we really don't have services. We will spend the next nine months perhaps assessing what we have on the ground in our local communities,” Keenan said of what the bill intends to do initially.

The first $40 million will be used to “shore up and patch together in our communities what has fallen apart over the last five years.” Keenan said that would include everything from homeless shelters to jails. Places that need improvement also include the Montana State Hospital, which lost its federal matching funding because of concerns following patient death and mistreatment; as well as the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown and Intensive Behavior Center in Boulder.

“Now we can assess and design a world-class behavioral health and (developmental disability) system in Montana over the next three bienniums,” Keenan said.

Critics of the bill have said it does not specify how such a large amount of money would be spent and gives too much control of appropriation to those who are not state legislators.

Democratic Rep. Emma Kerr-Carpenter, of Missoula, said she was concerned the bill put $70 million to the state health department with “largely no oversight.”

“That is the piece that gives me a lot of heartburn,” Kerr-Carpenter said.

“We are missing an opportunity here to make sure that we have oversight over this and making sure the needs of our constituents and our community are heard in this process,” Kerr-Carpenter said.

But Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, said the bill is the best way to address massive problems with the state’s behavioral health options. He added that the council will hold public meetings and include legislators and allow for some legislative final approval.

“This bill is probably put together absolutely as good as it can be to provide us as much oversight and the public gets as much insight as possible into a process that we've let go for too long,” Jones said. “This is a good bill.”

The advisory commission would include seven legislators, the head of the state health department and more.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte has said he supports the proposal.

“It’s not easy to spend $300 million, so we will not have all of our plans nailed down by the end of the Legislature,” Gianforte said in a press conference last week. “This is why we propose a commission very much like what we did for the (American Rescue Plan Act) funds that would be made up of legislators who ultimately have the appropriations authority as well as officials from (the state health department).”

The commission formed to divvy up ARPA money in 2021 held multiple public meetings during the interim and advanced recommendations to the governor for approval or denial.

“The priorities have been clear. The situation at the state hospital in Warm Springs is unacceptable. We need to upgrade those facilities to ensure safety of both patients and the providers,” Gianforte said. “That's No. 1. The experts tell us that behavioral health clinics that are community-based allow us to provide services where patients can be closer to family. Many of them were shut down by prior administrations. This $300 million investment is going to allow us to bring those services back so we can provide behavioral health services in the local community. Those are the guiding lights for the $300 million. We'll then use the commission that the bill establishes to make real time decisions between sessions with full oversight from the legislature.”

The bill cleared its initial House vote on a bipartisan 82-18 margin and will face one more vote before moving to the Senate.