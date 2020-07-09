3 more die of virus in Montana; state adds record 96 COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported adding 96 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the third time in a week Montana set a record high for the number of new daily cases.

Three more people died of the virus over the last week days, all tied to the Canyon Creek Memory Care center in Billings, according to a press release from the Yellowstone County public health agency.

On Monday a woman in her 70s died and on Wednesday a woman in her 80s died. A man in his 90s died Thursday.

Earlier this week, Yellowstone County's public health agency reported that 45 residents and 21 employees at Canyon Creek Memory Care center in Billings tested positive for the virus. Many of the residents who tested positive were older, putting them at higher risk of death from the virus.

Yellowstone County added 46 new cases Thursday morning, and there are now 235 active cases there. The county with the next highest number of active cases is Gallatin, with 102. That county added seven new cases Thursday.