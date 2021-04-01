3 marijuana bills advance to House floor after committee fiasco

Still, tax committee Vice Chair Rep. Dave Fern, D-Whitefish, likened the initiative to a "road map" from the voters to follow.

"There are several aspects of (HB) 701 we have a hard time with," Fern told the committee. "In reflecting beyond the history of this committee we worked extremely hard on medical marijuana. … I think that's what this bill deserves."

Rep. Mark Noland, a Republican from Bigfork and chair of the business and labor committee, said the more options that reach the House floor for debate, the better.

"Some don’t like one of those bills," he said. "Some have hiccups with the big bill. If we get everything moving then we get to discuss all those bills."

Galt said Thursday he'd purposely cleared the schedule in recent days so the three competing marijuana bills could have a wide-open showdown next week before the April 8 transmittal deadline. He called the prospect of amending the bills separately or together a "roll of the dice."

The bills can also be amended on the Senate side, but that's assuming they make it out of the House; Galt said he didn't know if the "big bill," HB 701, had the House votes to clear the lower chamber.