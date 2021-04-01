2nd judge recuses himself from judicial appointments case

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen late Thursday issued a press release that included his filing with the state Supreme Court to disqualify Krueger from the case for taking part in a poll conducted in January among judges for their positions on SB 140, which also eliminated the Judicial Nomination Commission. The commission selected nominees to send to the governor for appointment.

Krueger, according to the email chain included in the filing, wrote from his state email account, "I am also adamantly oppose[sic] this bill."

The poll, according to the email chain, was sent out by Montana Supreme Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin, using her state email account. The original email states the poll was sent out because Yellowstone County District Court Judge Gregory Todd had asked the Montana Judges Association to weigh in on SB 140.

McLaughin's voicemail message Thursday said she was out of the office until April 6.