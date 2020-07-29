201 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported

The state reported adding an additional 201 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the second-highest single-day tally recorded in Montana.
The state also reported three more deaths from the virus, for a total of 54 Montanans who have died from COVID-19.
One of the deaths was in Gallatin County, for a man in his 50s who died at home on July 7. The county was notified Monday that the state medical examiner attributed his death to COVID-19, as well as "a number of significant underlying health conditions," according to a release from the county Tuesday that was issued after the state updated its online data dashboard.
The two other deaths are in Yellowstone County. That included a man in his 70s who died at home July 24 and another man in his 70s who died at home Tuesday.
Wednesday's additions bring the total number of Montanans who have been sickened by the virus to 3,676. There were 1,410 active cases and 2,212 have recovered. Recovered means that the person has tested negative since being ill and is no longer able to spread the virus to others.
Fifty-nine people were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday.
The state reported that Big Horn County added 45 new cases Wednesday.
Yellowstone County added 40, Missoula added 18, Lake added 14, Flathead added 12, Gallatin added 11, Lewis and Clark added nine, Cascade added seven and Madison added six.
Beaverhead and Custer counties each added five new cases. Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Lincoln counties each added four. Dawson, Hill, Roosevelt and Butte-Silver Bow each added three. Park, Carbon, Daniels, Jefferson, Musselshell, Powell, Ravalli and Richland each added one.
This was the first reported case for Powell County.
Twenty-five counties reported four or more active cases Wednesday, putting them under the mask mandate issued by Gov. Steve Bullock earlier this month.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.