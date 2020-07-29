201 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported adding an additional 201 laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the second-highest single-day tally recorded in Montana.

The state also reported three more deaths from the virus, for a total of 54 Montanans who have died from COVID-19.

One of the deaths was in Gallatin County, for a man in his 50s who died at home on July 7. The county was notified Monday that the state medical examiner attributed his death to COVID-19, as well as "a number of significant underlying health conditions," according to a release from the county Tuesday that was issued after the state updated its online data dashboard.

The two other deaths are in Yellowstone County. That included a man in his 70s who died at home July 24 and another man in his 70s who died at home Tuesday.