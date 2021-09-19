2 years later, little progress on tracking lobbyist spending in Montana

Since then, legislative changes to the lobbying statutes have been so few and far between that until this year, that section of state law still referred to the use of telegraphs as a form of political communication.

Sen. Doug Kary, R-Billings, who has been a member of the State Administration and Veteran’s Affairs Interim Committee for nearly a decade, carried one of that committee’s bills earlier this year. After 18 months of discussion, it mainly amounted to a cleanup bill, rewriting the lobbying definitions to conform to earlier court rulings and updating some of the language, including “telegraph.” It was signed into law earlier this after earning near-unanimous approval in the Legislature.

“That bill, we could have done a lot more with it, but the appetite was not there,” Kary said in an interview. “… The more we got done, the less they seemed to want to do it all of a sudden. We wanted stuff done for the judiciary and all that, and the appetite to apply it to the judiciary and [executive branches] wasn’t there.”