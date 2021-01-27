2 positives from Legislature's testing program; no additional lawmakers report cases

Ten people associated with the Montana Legislature's session that started earlier this month have been tested for COVID-19, with two results returning positive.
Those two positive tests are not the two lawmakers who previously issued public notices about contracting the virus.
The testing program is for legislative employees and lawmakers. Spokespeople for lawmakers in both parties said Wednesday that legislative leadership has not been notified of any additional positive cases among lawmakers beyond the initial two.
The Department of Administration said this week that 10 people, who could be a mix of lawmakers and legislative staff who are employed by the state, have been tested since the program was set up two weeks ago.
Two of those tests returned positive, according to Amber Conger, a spokesperson for the department. Information about testing was provided after a request from the Montana State News Bureau.
The legislators who had previously announced they tested positive are Rep. David Bedey and Rep. Fiona Nave, Republicans from Hamilton and Columbus, respectively.
Nave, who had not been attending the session in-person when she announced her positive test Jan 11, said Wednesday her test was administered outside of the legislative program.
Bedey did not immediately return a call from the Montana State News Bureau, but he had notified the public of his test result Jan. 7. That's a week before the Legislative Services Division said it had set up a testing program.
The program is for people with symptoms of the virus and is only open to lawmakers and state employees working the session, which is being held under a hybrid model that allows remote participation because of the pandemic. While some Democrats are participating remotely, most Republicans are attending in-person.
It was not entirely clear Wednesday who has tested positive beyond those two lawmakers or if the people had been in the building. Legislative staff were generally working remotely the first two weeks of the session.
No lawmakers beyond Bedey and Nave have notified their legislative leadership of a positive test result, according to spokespeople for both parties in both chambers.
Lawmakers created a COVID-19 panel, which has meet twice since legislators were sworn in, to respond the the pandemic during the session.
Asked if the two people who tested positive had been in the building prior to their positive test results, Conger referred a reporter to the Legislative Services Division. Susan Fox, executive director of the division, said she had not received the names of those who tested positive, but that the information is provided to contact tracers so they may follow up with close contacts.
The division is still working to set up availability for asymptomatic testing, Fox said.
The Legislature hired a contact tracer and made testing available within the first two weeks of the session. Also during this session, Gov. Greg Gianforte has quarantined due to a close contact. But now in its fourth week, Bedey and Nave virus have returned to the Capitol to engage in person.
On Monday, Sen. President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, said he was pleased with the plan created by the Legislature's COVID-19 panel, which is made up of legislative leadership. Its last meeting was Jan. 14.
"The COVID panel was set up as a panel instead of a committee in order to meet and adapt throughout the session," said Kyle Schmauch, spokesperson for the Senate GOP. "They haven’t seen a reason to have a meeting yet since the last one."
A week ago, the House Rules Committee stripped a provision of the panel's power that would have said the panel had the ability to weigh in on if a member could be limited or excluded from coming into the Capitol because of concerns about a person positive for the virus or awaiting a test spreading COVID-19.