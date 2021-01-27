2 positives from Legislature's testing program; no additional lawmakers report cases

Asked if the two people who tested positive had been in the building prior to their positive test results, Conger referred a reporter to the Legislative Services Division. Susan Fox, executive director of the division, said she had not received the names of those who tested positive, but that the information is provided to contact tracers so they may follow up with close contacts.

The division is still working to set up availability for asymptomatic testing, Fox said.

The Legislature hired a contact tracer and made testing available within the first two weeks of the session. Also during this session, Gov. Greg Gianforte has quarantined due to a close contact. But now in its fourth week, Bedey and Nave virus have returned to the Capitol to engage in person.

On Monday, Sen. President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, said he was pleased with the plan created by the Legislature's COVID-19 panel, which is made up of legislative leadership. Its last meeting was Jan. 14.