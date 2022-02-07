2 Phillips County residents charged with falsifying voter registrations

Two foreign residents working in Phillips County on temporary visas were recently cited with falsifying their voter registration information prior to the 2021 Dodson municipal election.

Grace Albia and Jannet Zeta, both Philippine citizens, were cited Jan. 11 and both have pleaded not guilty in Phillips County Justice Court, the county attorney's office stated in a press release. The investigation began after the county clerk and recorder’s office asked the sheriff to investigate a pair of potentially invalid voter registrations and ballots submitted in the municipal election, Sheriff Jerry Lytle said in an interview Monday.

After reaching out to the U.S. Border Patrol, Lytle said his office confirmed that neither Albia nor Zeta were U.S. citizens and were ineligible to vote in the election. Several other county residents also raised the issue with local election officials, the press release stated.

Albia and Zeta were each cited for deceptive election practices and for violating the state’s law requiring U.S. citizenship to register to vote.

Voters in Montana are required to submit documentation to prove their identity when they register to vote, which can include the last four digits of their Social Security number, photo identification or a driver's license number. If they are unable to provide the required documentation when they register, election officials can register them on a provisional basis, which flags their registration in the system until they provide that documentation.

Lytle said the two women were issued absentee ballots, which they attempted to cast in the election. Phillips County Clerk and Recorder Lynnel LaBrie declined to say Monday whether their votes had been counted toward the final vote tally. She said the election results had not been changed after the county canvass.

LaBrie referred follow-up questions to Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s office. Jacobsen’s office did not immediately respond to emailed questions. Her office sent a press release announcing the case at the end of the business day Friday. It did not include any information on how the registrations were processed, whether the ballots were submitted on a provisional basis or whether they had been counted toward the municipal election outcome.

Regina Plettenberg, legislative chair of the Montana Association of Clerk and Recorders, said Monday that provisionally registered voters can still receive a provisional mail-in ballot. But, she said, those voters and their ballots are flagged by election administrators and not counted toward the final vote until the required documentation is provided.

“Unless they sent all that information that could be verified, then it should not have been counted,” Plettenberg said.

Both of the allegedly falsified registrations have been canceled, according to the county attorney's office.

Lytle declined to elaborate on whether Albia and Zeta knew they were ineligible to vote at the time they cast their ballots, citing the ongoing case.

Albia and Zeta are both first-year teachers at Dodson Public Schools, superintendent Gary Weitz confirmed Monday. The two women were not immediately available for comment, he said. No attorney has been appointed to represent them, according to the county attorney's office.

Their cases are scheduled for omnibus hearings on Feb. 23, Lytle said. Each of the charges is a misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of $500 in fines and up to six months in jail.

Instances of voter fraud are exceedingly rare in Montana. Lytle said Phillips County is no exception.

“I’ve been here 18 years, and this is the first Title 13 citation I’ve ever written,” he said, referring to the section of Montana statutes dealing with election law.

Despite a proliferation of conspiracy theories alleging coordinated attempts to commit voter fraud during the 2020 elections, no evidence to support those claims has surfaced to date.

In early 2020, a Gallatin County man used his driver’s license number to submit a phony voter registration under a different name. Michael Winters didn’t attempt to vote either ballot, according to prosecutors, but was caught after allegedly talking about how easy it would be to commit voter fraud. He was found guilty of falsifying information on a voter registration application and sentenced last year to a six-month suspended jail sentence.

This story will be updated.

