2 nuclear power bills clear legislative hurdles

Sen. Christopher Pope, D-Bozeman, said I-80 does not prohibit nuclear power, but puts the prospect to the people.

“I think we ought to honor that,” he said. “We should not take the vote away from the people who asked for it.”

Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, said he likely supported I-80 in 1978, but said world has changed how nuclear energy is used and has been educated about nuclear power and felt he was ready to support the bill now.

SJ-3 says the closure of the closure of coal-fired power plants will result in negative impacts on the Colstrip community and coal-fired boilers could be replaced by an advanced nuclear reactor that would provide clean, well-paying jobs.

Gauthier has said these will fit into Colstrip Power Plant’s footprint and the turbines can be fitted with the new reactors. It can then use the remaining infrastructure to produce and distribute clean, affordable electricity safely and without carbon emissions

No Colstrip owner has a nuclear power plant now and no owner has expressed interest in building a nuclear power plant in Colstrip, in any form. That includes NorthWestern Energy, which just announced a gas plant, a battery storage unit, and a new 100 MWs of firm hydro power through a Purchase Power Agreement with BC Hydro.