2 new reports show benefits of Medicaid expansion

Medicaid expansion in Montana continues to pay for itself while being one of the best tools to address long-running health disparities in the state, according to two new reports released by the Montana Healthcare Foundation, along with the Headwaters Foundation and Manatt Health.
The expansion program has also served as the income-responsive safety net it was meant to be through the pandemic, while Medicaid's increase in telehealth access meant more Montanans could see behavioral health providers without the risk of contracting or spreading the novel coronavirus.
“This is essentially free, all of this stuff, because it saves the state money and because more economic activity generates more revenue for the state,” said Bryce Ward, an economist at ABMJ Consulting who prepared the report specific to the state's Medicaid expansion program for the Montana Healthcare Foundation and Headwaters Foundation. “It’s likely that the fiscal cost, the net fiscal cost to the state, is zero.”
Medicaid expansion extends health insurance coverage to those earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level. The program, which is allowed under the Affordable Care Act, was adopted by Montana in 2015 and continued in 2019. Lawmakers two years ago also added work requirements to the program, though those are stalled while awaiting federal approval in the midst of court cases in other states as well as change in the presidential administration.
While the state's program doesn't sunset until 2025, leaving the battle over continuation down the road, lawmakers are expected to try to change aspects of the program, like how people's financial assets are verified, in the Legislature this winter.
Lawmakers opposed to Medicaid expansion argued in 2015 the program came at too high of a cost to the state, especially as the federal share stepped down from paying 100% of the costs to 90%, where it's set to remain unless there's a change in the law. After enrollment ended up dramatically higher than originally projected, legislators again in 2019 raised concerns about the cost of the program and if the measures to verify the financial situation of enrollees were stringent enough. Both times the program passed with a coalition of Democrats and moderate Republicans in support.
Ward has done a lot of reports on Medicaid expansion both in and out of Montana, and said the Big Sky State's program is one of the most-examined nationwide. When Ward did his first report, expansion had been around for just more than a year and enrollment was still ramping up. The positive trends he first saw then have not just continued but improved.
“We did not see the effect diminish. In fact what we’ve seen in the effects appear to grow a little bit,” Ward said. “This is one of the more solid pieces of evidence for the program that we’ve seen."
Among Ward's findings are that the net fiscal benefit to the state is somewhere between 110% to 159% of the state's share of costs of the program.
The state pays about $80-$85 million a year for Medicaid expansion, but saves money by shifting some populations from regular Medicaid to expansion, which is reimbursed at a better rate than the traditional program. Expansion also allows the state to cut its spending elsewhere, like on services for the uninsured.
“We see savings pretty much everywhere that offset substantial portions of what I’ll call the sticker price,” Ward said. “Those savings can offset large proportions of the costs, often a majority of the cost, and sometimes even all of the costs dependent on the state."
More people with more insurance also means that spending on health care increases, which boosts hospital jobs and increases the taxes and fees hospitals pay. Ward found about 80% of Medicaid expansion spending is new money in the state's economy, and that supports thousands of jobs and creates nearly $400 million in additional earnings.
As people gain access to insurance that’s more comprehensive, they’re able to spend their money elsewhere, which also creates economic activity, Ward said.
“The amount of new money that Medicaid expansion brings into the state is 1% of Montana’s GDP. There are large industries that are not 1% of Montana’s GDP,” Ward said.
The companion study found the state saved $16.3 million by shifting populations like pregnant women or the medically needy to expansion coverage instead of traditional Medicaid. Montana also saved $12.1 million by using expansion instead of other health care programs to do things like provide substance use disorder treatment.
Those finds are from the report from the Montana Healthcare Foundation and Manatt Health that looks at traditional Medicaid as well as the expansion program.
One of the key findings for Aaron Wernham, the chief executive officer of the Montana Healthcare Foundation, is that people stay on the expansion program an average of two years.
The reasons why aren’t exactly clear, but it could be that people are gaining employment with coverage under the state’s voluntary workforce program, getting a backlog of medical treatment handled before they’re able to go back to work, or other factors. About 72% of expansion enrollees are already working, 10% are either sick or disabled, 7% are caretakers and 6% are attending school.
“We do know people aren’t saying on the program permanently,” Wernham said. “It appears they’re actually getting off the program after a couple of years.”
The state program’s enrollment was set up to be income-responsive safety net, and that’s worked during the pandemic, Wernham said, with about 13,000 people enrolling since the start of the pandemic. Before that, enrollment had generally been declining.
Wernham said he was also struck by the degree at which the program helped the state respond effectively to the pandemic through increased access to telehealth services.
Early on in the pandemic providers shut their doors during the month-long stay-at-home order. But Medicaid adopted rules to make it easier for doctors to provide access through telehealth options by removing several barriers.
Behavioral health visits jumped by 1,400% and physical health visits increased 100%, the report found.
“It’s a pretty striking finding” said Kevin McAvey, with Manatt Health. “It really shows there’s demand, and I would venture to guess regardless of a pandemic, this expanded access that (the state health department) allowed would result in increased use of tele-behavioral health and physical health services and it does provide access especially for folks in more rural parts of the state."
Wernham also said one of the most significant findings in the report was the change for the Indian Health Services facilities on the Blackfeet, Crow, Fort Belknap, Fort Peck and Northern Cheyenne reservations. Those facilities moved from only providing acutely urgent services to far more extensive care, including preventative measures. Data was not available for other reservation communities.
“For many, many years before Medicaid expanded in 2015, the Indian Health Services that provided health care for people living on reservations were only able to pay for referrals outside of the reservations for life- and limb-threatening emergencies,” Wernham said. “Anything that couldn’t be provided in that IHS clinic or hospital was not going to be paid for and not going to be covered, unless this was life or limb.”
In practice, that means that if someone tore their ACL, it wasn’t going to get repaired. It also meant that colonoscopies, which are crucial in preventing colon cancer, were unavailable unless someone had private insurance.
But after Medicaid expansion became a payer for services, two things happened. One is that people eligible for coverage have a source of payment and could go anywhere that accepts Medicaid and get treatment. The other is that because Medicaid pays for services that happen at Indian Health Services' facilities, IHS now has a budget to pay for referrals for people who don’t have insurance.
Since the start of the Montana Healthcare Foundation in 2013, Wernham said the organization has been trying to find ways to address the disparity of life expectancy between Natives and non-Natives in Montana, is nearly two decades' difference and has been highlighted by the pandemic.
Now with 300 people a year getting cancer screenings, earlier diagnosis and treatment for diabetes and high blood pressure and more, “this is the most powerful tool we’ve had to address that disparity,” Wernham said.