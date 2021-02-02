2 new reports show benefits of Medicaid expansion

While the state's program doesn't sunset until 2025, leaving the battle over continuation down the road, lawmakers are expected to try to change aspects of the program, like how people's financial assets are verified, in the Legislature this winter.

Lawmakers opposed to Medicaid expansion argued in 2015 the program came at too high of a cost to the state, especially as the federal share stepped down from paying 100% of the costs to 90%, where it's set to remain unless there's a change in the law. After enrollment ended up dramatically higher than originally projected, legislators again in 2019 raised concerns about the cost of the program and if the measures to verify the financial situation of enrollees were stringent enough. Both times the program passed with a coalition of Democrats and moderate Republicans in support.

Ward has done a lot of reports on Medicaid expansion both in and out of Montana, and said the Big Sky State's program is one of the most-examined nationwide. When Ward did his first report, expansion had been around for just more than a year and enrollment was still ramping up. The positive trends he first saw then have not just continued but improved.