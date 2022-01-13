2 lawmakers reimbursed for travel to Lindell's symposium

A pair of Republican state lawmakers received a combined $1,800 in state funds for traveling to a symposium to hear election fraud conspiracy theories in South Dakota last summer.

The payments to Reps. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, and Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, were paid out of the legislators’ constituent services allowances. The reimbursements were first reported by the Montana Free Press.

Montana legislators are given biennial allowances to cover the costs of activities that benefit their constituents. The report, generated by the state’s Legislative Services Division, shows many Montana lawmakers have used those accounts to cover the costs of meeting with constituents, attending conferences or traveling to events like ceremonial bill signings in Helena.

Rep. Bob Phalen, a Republican from Lindsay, was reimbursed $1,325.98 of his allotted $2,0000 for lodging and mileage to attend the event, hosted by businessman and outspoken Trump supporter Mike Lindell. Lindell, along with many of the speakers he hosted at the August 2021 event, has advanced unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud during the 2020 general election after former President Donald Trump lost.

None of those theories have held up to court scrutiny despite dozens of legal challenges and other attempts across the country to find evidence of malfeasance in the election. Nonpartisan elections experts have debunked many of those claims, yet they have found lasting traction among many Trump supporters who believe the election was stolen from him.

In an interview Wednesday, Phalen said he believed the information provided during the three-day conference to be credible, and said he has been putting that time and money to use by spreading it to his constituents in the months since he returned.

“We have held seven election integrity meetings here in eastern Montana, and not a person has said it was a waste of time. So we did it for the people, we didn’t do it for ourselves,” Phalen said, noting that other state lawmakers who attended the conference have also helped organize meetings in the state.

He also rejected the suggestion that continuing to push election fraud theories without evidence could undermine voters’ faith in the democratic process.

“No matter how you try to twist it, if you want to be honest with yourself, you know for a fact that there were problems, and there were problems in Montana too,” Phalen said.

Phalen was one of six Republican lawmakers who attended the South Dakota event. The only other one who claimed the expenses on his constituency services account, Fielder, was reimbursed $528.04 to attend. He did not return a voice mail requesting comment on Wednesday.

Other lawmakers that attended the conference have been highly visible in recent months as they sought to drum up support for a special legislative committee to probe the security of Montana’s elections during the interim. Sen. Theresa Manzella, a Hamilton Republican, emceed a September event in Hamilton that drew about 200 attendees.

Manzella has helped to spearhead the effort to form a special committee, which Republican legislative leadership has not yet indicated they will do. In September all but a dozen of the state’s 98 Republican lawmakers signed onto a letter asking their leadership to appoint a special committee.

A legal analysis requested by the leaders of the GOP-dominated House and Senate determined that a joint committee of members from both chambers would likely be impossible outside the every-other-year legislative session, although the leader of the Senate has the power to appoint one solely in that chamber.

