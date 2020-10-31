2 GOP candidates found in violation of campaign finance laws

Mangan did write that Jacobsen worked to fix the improper transfer of primary funds.

"After receiving notice of this complaint, candidate Jacobsen immediately worked to remedy these violations," Mangan wrote.

Mangan's other finding was against Troy Downing, the Republican candidate for state auditor.

The commissioner found that Downing spent general election contributions to pay primary debts. He also found Downing failed to timely report $10,350 in debts from the primary.

Mangan ordered the Downing campaign to amend its reports within 14 days of the decision, which was issued Oct. 30.

"The commissioner will take into consideration the corrective action taken by the Downing campaign in the settlement of this matter."

The Downing campaign said Saturday it will make necessary amendments.