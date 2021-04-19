2 bills to address missing and murdered Indigenous people signed into law

“Montana faces a tragic trend of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, and we must bring all resources to bear in state and tribal government as well as law enforcement to end it,” Gianforte said in an emailed statement. “These new laws equip the state with the tools needed to track data, raise awareness, and strengthen interagency collaboration to protect Montana’s indigenous persons. I’m grateful to Rep. Stewart Peregoy for her dedication to ending this crisis and for her leadership in getting these bipartisan bills to my desk.”