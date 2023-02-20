The House Judiciary Committee on Monday voted down two bills from Democrats that would have codified the state’s existing abortion landscape that relies on precedent set by courts and established religious exemptions to any bans on abortion procedures.

In advocating for his bill last week, Rep. Ed Stafman, a Bozeman Democrat who is an ordained rabbi, told lawmakers his legislation to establish religious exemptions should be viewed as in keeping with the GOP-majority Legislature’s focus on protecting religious rights.

“Different religions have had and currently have divergent and deeply held theologies, religious beliefs and values on profoundly religious questions regarding when human life begins, bodily autonomy, and when abortion is allowable,” Stafman read to the committee from his bill.

Stafman said freedom of religion is a strong value in Montana law, especially where it overlaps with the practice of medicine. He also pointed to parts of state law that allow religious exemptions for those with religions that do not condone abortion.

According to the Pew Research Center, Conservative Judaism, the Presbyterian Church in the U.S., Reform Judaism, Unitarian Universalist and the United Church of Christ support abortion rights with few or no limits. The Episcopal Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and United Methodist Church support abortion rights with some limits.

The African Methodist Episcopal Church, Assemblies of God, Roman Catholic Church, Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints, Hinduism, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and Southern Baptist Convention oppose abortion rights with few or no exception.

“This is a freedom of religion bill, that’s what it’s about,” Stafman said.

His bill faced an uphill battle in the Montana Legislature, where Republicans who have historically aimed to limit access to abortion hold supermajorities in both chambers.

“The question of when life begins is not a factual question, it’s not a legal question, but is a theological question,” Stafman said. “And all through history it’s been treated that way and still is.”

But Rep. Neil Duram, a Republican from Eureka who joined all the other members of the committee in voting against House Bill 471, did not agree with Stafman’s view.

“A concept that we’ve been hearing for several bills this morning … is consent. Specifically consent of the victim. … Here we’re talking about ending the life of a fetus without their consent, and whether or not you have a religious freedom exemption, I struggle to even find the relevance in that,” Duram said.

Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade, also opposed the bill.

“This bill is quite literally codification of child sacrifice in my mind,” Hinkle said before bringing a motion to table the bill.

Rep. Laurie Bishop, a Livingston Democrat, voiced an exception to how Hinkle classified the bill before it fell on a party-line vote.

Though the bulk of the bill puts into code the state Supreme Court ruling that found the Montana Constitution ensures the right to access an abortion, along with other permanent or temporary court rulings that establish Montana’s abortion landscape, Duram said it “does not reflect common societal norms.”

Bishop again countered that what’s in the bill would not change the current abortion access landscape.

“This is really about codifying what’s existing in law,” Bishop said. “ … I’m not asking you to take a vote on something that would be new, and I’m certainly not asking you to take a vote on something that I think is completely out of step with the majority of Montanans, but rather I’m asking you to take a vote on something that would clean up our code and reflect the laws that exist today.”

Another Democratic bill, House Bill 570 from Missoula Rep. Marilyn Marler, to create civil penalties for anyone who interferes with people seeking to access an abortion, is set for a hearing Wednesday.

And on Thursday, Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, will present her House Bill 575 to block access to abortions at 24 weeks gestational age or later, and require the person performing an abortion to make a determination of viability in writing.

One of the laws Bishop's bill would have struck from code was Sheldon-Galloway's to ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age. That is one of the laws under a temporary legal block following the 2021 session.