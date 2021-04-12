$2.1 billion in federal funding advances through Montana Legislature

The vote to move the bill out of committee was 13-6, with a mix of support and opposition from both sides of the aisle. The legislation is expected to hit the Senate floor this week.

In advocating for his amendment to remove the funding limitations based on health provisions, Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, said different communities had different needs based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in their area.

"Even though we like to think we're out of the woods on this, it's clear from other parts of the country that we're not," Flowers said. "... It makes sense that we allow for those counties to react ... and provide for more restrictive regulations in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 in those communities. ... It's kind of baffling to me. It seems absolutely unnecessary and strangely punitive. Those counties that are trying to address their problem, we're going to punish you for how you're trying to address infection rates."

Flowers said the provision was a "lightning rod" that detracted from the purpose of the federal aid.

In opposing the amendment, Osmundson said the reduced funding only affected water and wastewater funding.