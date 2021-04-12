$2.1 billion in federal funding advances through Montana Legislature

The Legislature's plan to spend up to $2.1 billion in federal money coming to the state for pandemic relief advanced from the Senate Finance and Claims Committee on Monday.
The funding is part of the state's portion of the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March. The bill, House Bill 632, also contains more than $81 million that will be allocated to local governments.
Democrats again tried and failed to remove or soften a provision that would lower the grant funding by 20% for local governments that have issued COVID-19 health regulations that are more strict than ones the state has.
A large amendment from Sen. Ryan Osmundson, the chair of the committee and Republican from Buffalo, limited the reduction in grants to water and wastewater projects only; however, Democrats said it was still inappropriate.
Osmundson's amendment also increased the amount of funding available for broadband projects, from $250 million to $275 million.
The vote to move the bill out of committee was 13-6, with a mix of support and opposition from both sides of the aisle. The legislation is expected to hit the Senate floor this week.
In advocating for his amendment to remove the funding limitations based on health provisions, Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, said different communities had different needs based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in their area.
"Even though we like to think we're out of the woods on this, it's clear from other parts of the country that we're not," Flowers said. "... It makes sense that we allow for those counties to react ... and provide for more restrictive regulations in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 in those communities. ... It's kind of baffling to me. It seems absolutely unnecessary and strangely punitive. Those counties that are trying to address their problem, we're going to punish you for how you're trying to address infection rates."
Flowers said the provision was a "lightning rod" that detracted from the purpose of the federal aid.
In opposing the amendment, Osmundson said the reduced funding only affected water and wastewater funding.
"I believe the intent in the House was to get these funds out to folks that were open for business and could deploy these funds as quickly as possible," Osmundson said.
The vote against Flowers' amendment was along party lines, with opposition from the GOP majority and Democratic support.
A subsequent attempt from Sen. Janet Ellis, a Helena Democrat and vice chair of the committee, would have made the provision void if House Bill 121, which would require elected officials to approve any local health regulations, also failed on party lines.
The Senate Finance and Claims Committee also advanced several infrastructure bills, including House Bill 14. That was the state's main bonding bill that paid for major infrastructure projects across Montana, though it's now a cash bill. About $55.9 million in funding will come from the ARPA pot of money and the rest is from the state's general fund and capital development account, in addition to the $21.5 million in authority only under the bill. A previous estimate when the bill relied on bonding put interest costs for the projects at $25.6 million to the state, though that's eliminated since the bill pays for projects with cash.