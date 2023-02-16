More than $1 billion in building and IT infrastructure spending took a step forward in the Legislature on Thursday, with hundreds of millions proposed for projects ranging from the state prison to university building renovations and prospective mental health institutions.

The joint appropriations subcommittee focused on infrastructure spending wrapped up its work after a lengthy discussion of House Bills 5 and 10. Those measures appropriate funding for the state’s capital development program and long-range IT program, respectively. The vast majority of the money comes from dedicated funding sources.

“This is the largest package that has ever come through this committee, by a lot,” said Sen. Mike Cuffe, a Eureka Republican and the committee’s vice chair. He noted much of that owes to federal stimulus money that trickled into state coffers over the past two years.

The committee discussed about 20 different proposed amendments to HB 5, which includes more than $1 billion in proposed spending, with $133 million from the general fund. At this point those amendments are only recommendations, however, and will need the approval of the House Appropriations committee to get added to the bill. Both bills are headed to that budget committee next.

One of the biggest changes would swap $31 million in proposed renovations for Lewis Hall on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman, giving it to Gallatin College in Belgrade instead. Lewis Hall was a funding priority identified in Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget.

Two of the largest infrastructure requests from the administration advanced from the subcommittee on Thursday, but not without some attempts to rein those figures in.

Lawmakers have been especially skeptical of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Service's $113 million ask to build three new mental health facilities. The presentation from the department earlier this month came without blueprints or site plans but confidence the agency could stand the projects up with the necessary funding.

Rep. Paul Tuss, a Havre Democrat, introduced an amendment to cut that funding altogether and said he was unimpressed with the department's pitch for such a high figure.

It was a compliment compared to the lashing Rep. John Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Anaconda, gave the department.

"Frankly I don't think that I have ever seen a more incompetent and pathetic performance than that put on by the Department of Health and Human Services in support of their budget requests throughout House Bill 5," Fitzpatrick said during the hearing.

"It's very clear to me that we’re being asked to appropriate $113 million on the basis of a promise and a prayer. It's clear that they don't have any plan right now. They have some generic concepts that they’re kicking around," he added. "It's also very clear that the management team in the DPHH(S) headquarters has no knowledge or experience whatsoever with dealing with institutions like Warm Springs or the mental health center (for older people with severe needs) in Lewistown."

Asked to respond to Fitzpatrick on Thursday, DPHHS disputed its plans are scant on details.

"Entering this legislative session, DPHHS brought forward a comprehensive plan that includes nearly 30 detailed recommendations meant to establish long-term sustainable operations at state-run health care facilities," DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton said in an emailed statement. "The department continues to welcome productive feedback and constructive engagement from any party who shares our strong commitment to repairing and improving the state hospital at Warm Springs after more than a decade of neglect."

Tuss' motion to kill the funding failed. But another amendment, this one by Fitzpatrick, did trim down the funding request for the agency to bring the state hospital back into compliance with federal standards; the facility lost its federal certification and funding last year after repeated failures to maintain health and safety standards led to patient injuries and deaths.

The amendment, which the committee approved, dropped that funding from $15.9 million to $6.9 million. Fitzpatrick said the smaller allocation would allow projects to move forward without granting the department a "slush fund."

"The department has had consultants crawling all over that campus for nearly a year and if they haven’t figured out what capital changes or equipment changes they need by now they never will," he said.

The committee also gave initial approval to a $156 million dollar request to replace the low-side housing at Montana State Prison up the road from Warm Springs. The initial ask was for $135 million, and the Montana Department of Corrections upped the request. A department spokesperson said in an email last week the higher figure came after an independent, third-party consultant reviewed the costs of materials.

Other top-shelf line items include $92 million for the MSU School of Nursing, $50 million for office renovations within the Capitol complex and $50 million for Gianforte Hall at MSU’s Bozeman campus.

A proposed change that won approval Thursday from the subcommittee would add $66 million to an appropriation for a “readiness and innovation campus” in Billings, under the purview of Montana’s Department of Military Affairs.

And both of the Hi-Line members of the committee, Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, and Tuss gave full-throated endorsements of adding $25 million for the recreation center at MSU Northern's campus in Havre. It won unanimous support.

“As most of you know, the winter can get a little tough up there, and we on the Hi-Line like basketball,” Lang joked, while Tuss noted it will “significantly enhance the curb appeal” of the college for future students.

The committee’s recommended changes — and likely plenty more besides — will be considered by the full House Appropriations Committee when it takes up the bill in the coming weeks.