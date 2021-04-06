$17M in US money available for Montana rental assistance

HELENA — Montana has a new program to provide rental assistance for people who have lost income and are at risk of housing instability due to the pandemic, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Tuesday.

The Legislature has appropriated $17 million in federal funding for the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program. State officials estimate it will help about 8,000 renters stay in their homes.

"The last year has brought real, serious challenges to hardworking Montana families through no fault of their own," Gianforte said in a statement. "Emergency rental assistance will help Montanans, who have struggled financially through this pandemic, get back on their feet and remain secure in their homes."

Gross household income cannot exceed 80% of the area median income for renters to be eligible for the program. For example, income for a family of four in Missoula County cannot exceed $60,150, while income for a family of three in Yellowstone County cannot exceed $57,600.

Renters can receive a monthly maximum of $2,200 for past due and future rent payments, up to $300 for past due and future utilities including gas and electric, and $50 per month for internet. Households can access assistance dating back to April 1, 2020.