15 GOP governors including Gianforte urge release of Census redistricting data

As part of a settlement agreement in a lawsuit brought by the state of Ohio, the Census Bureau promised in May to release the redistricting data no later than Aug. 16 — a date it had previously picked for releasing the numbers in an older format.

Ohio sued the Commerce Secretary earlier this year after the Census Bureau said it would be unable to meet a legal deadline to release the redistricting data to the states by March 31 because of delays caused by the pandemic. The bureau said in February that the data would be available in an older format in mid-August and in a more user-friendly format by the end of September. A federal judge dismissed Ohio's case and the state appealed, saying the delay threatened its ability to meet redistricting deadlines approved by voters and set in its state constitution.

An appellate panel later said Ohio had standing to sue the Census Bureau. It sent the case back to the lower court to come up with a solution.

Still pending is a lawsuit filed by the state of Alabama against the Census Bureau in an effort to get the statistical agency to release the redistricting data before August. Alabama's lawsuit also challenges the bureau's use of a statistical method that Census Bureau officials say is needed to protect participants' privacy, but which the state says damages accuracy. A three-judge panel could issue a ruling any day.