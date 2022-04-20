14 counties to vote on local cannabis ballot measures in June

More than a dozen Montana counties will vote in the June 7 primary election on localized cannabis ballot measures.

The ballot initiatives largely deal with whether local jurisdictions will claim a cut of the new tax revenue stream; for the state, that figure is already outpacing projections at $73 million over the first three months of the year. Last year the state budget office projected Montana would see $130 million in recreational sales for all of 2022.

The roster of upcoming ballot initiatives was presented to the Economic Affairs Interim Committee on Wednesday by the state legislative fiscal analysts.

Twelve counties will vote on whether to add a local tax, capped at 3%, to medical and recreational marijuana sales. Those are Ravalli, Lake, Powell, Lewis and Clark, Silver Bow, Gallatin, Blaine, Roosevelt, Richland, Rosebud, Big Horn and Carbon counties.

Granite County will vote on whether to ban recreational cannabis sales. Earlier this year, cannabis opposition group SafeMontana set up a political committee to raise money for a campaign to flip Granite County from "green" to "red."

The 2021 Legislature's framework for cannabis legalization allowed individual counties that voted against the legalization ballot initiative in 2020 to prohibit recreational cannabis sales unless the county voted to permit those sales in a subsequent election. Oppositely, counties like Granite can also vote to opt out of recreational cannabis sales. Medical marijuana providers that did business in the county prior to the 2020 election would be "grandfathered in," and recreational cannabis use and possession remains legal statewide due to a constitutional amendment voters also approved in 2020.

Twenty-seven of the state's 56 counties prohibit recreational weed sales.

Yellowstone County will also vote in June on the question of whether to allow recreational marijuana sales. The state's largest county is one of four to have already enacted the local option 3% tax, and has also seen the highest sales figures in the state. Still, the Billings Gazette reported this month, local officials were unfazed by the $135,000 the county and the municipalities will split from the first quarter tax revenues.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.