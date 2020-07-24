129 new COVID-19 cases in Montana

More than 3,000 Montanans have been sickened by the virus. There were 1,178 active cases Friday statewide and 1,815 people have recovered. To be counted as recovered on the state's dashboard, a person must no longer be in isolation, test negative for the virus following their illness and no longer be able to spread the virus to others.

Montana reported testing an additional 2,982 people between Thursday and Friday, for a total of 149,200 tested statewide this year.

Montana recently stopped sending tests to Quest Diagnostics, the private lab it contracted with to run tests for asymptotic people collected at surveillance events. Many of those events around the state have been canceled while the governor's office and state health department work to build back capacity.

Starting as early as next week, Montana State University is expected to begin processing tests at its Bozeman campus and the state has also finalized a contract with MAKO, another private lab in North Carolina.