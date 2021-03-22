$12.6 billion budget gets initial OK in Montana House

In at-times emotional debate, the Montana House on Monday gave an initial OK to the $12.6 billion state budget.
Through votes that fell largely along party lines, the Republican majority made several changes to the budget. That includes cutting an additional $14 million, $4.5 million of which is state general fund dollars, by holding open vacant jobs across parts of state government. The GOP also directed $1 million to the university system for gun safety measures following the passage of a bill earlier this session that widely expanded where firearms can be carried concealed or openly, including college campuses.
Democrats tried and failed to add back nearly $23 million in general fund spending in the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. That included from $2.4 million in stopgap funding for a program to provide mental health care for kids in schools and $767,750 in federal pass-through dollars for refugee resettlement programs. Democrats also tried to add $1 million in suicide prevention money. One lawmaker shared the story of her grandson dying by suicide just last week, but the bill still failed on a nearly party-line vote.
The budget passed second reading on a 67-33 party-line vote with GOP support. It represents a $418 million reduction from the budget proposed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, according to Rep. Llew Jones, a Republican from Conrad who chairs the House Appropriations Committee and is carrying the budget bill, which is House Bill 2.
On Monday after the vote, Speaker of the House Wylie Galt, a Republican from Martinsdale, said he was proud of the House’s work in crafting a “conservative state budget.”
“House Bill 2 provides the state with a responsible budget that adequately funds state services and gives Gov. Gianforte the tools he needs to continue making state government more efficient,” Galt said in a statement.
Democratic Minority Leader Kim Abbott, a Democrat from Helena, said the budget represents missed opportunities to create jobs, provide health care and improve kids’ lives.
“We had an opportunity today to invest our resources in creating jobs and economic opportunity for people all across the state and I think we missed a couple of those opportunities,” Abbott said on the House floor.
GOP lawmakers also Monday also took several votes to begin replacing some spending of state general fund dollars in HB 2 with money coming to the state from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress this month.
That included two votes on education funding. One cut $750,000 in general fund spending for resident student need-based financial aid for the state’s colleges.
Rep. David Bedey, an Hamilton Republican who chaired the education budget subcommittee, said the university system is expected to get $81 million in ARPA money and that half of it could be used for student assistance.
Another cut was $1 million to funding for the Montana Research and Economic Development Initiative, again with a proposal the money will be replaced with ARPA funds.
Again on a 67-33 party-line vote with GOP support and Democratic opposition, Rep. Seth Berglee amended the state budget to add $1 million for a restricted account that the university system could use for use for firearms training, metal detectors for events, gun safes for campus resident housing and safety awareness campaigns.
The money comes in response to the passage of Berglee’s HB 102, which allows for the expanded carrying of guns on college campuses. The funding would not be available if the Montana University System filed a lawsuit contesting the legality of the new law, which Gianforte signed last month.
Bedey said with the passage of HB 102, the Legislature could have created an “unfunded mandate” for campuses to implement the new firearms law, though Berglee said he believed schools could adapt without extra cost.
Rep. Mark Thane, a Missoula Democrat, opposed the amendment, saying Democrats in their opposition to the bill since January raised concerns that were dismissed by the GOP about the pricetag.
“At the time we debated in this House, there was no fiscal note and we were told there was no cost,” Thane said.
As is common with the state budget, this session's iteration relies on a 4% vacancy savings across most state agencies. That’s keeping open positions empty to save money. Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, bumped up that savings to 5% across some of state government Monday on a successful amendment, though he didn’t include the state health department.
The move saves an additional $14 million, $4.5 million of which is general fund dollars. The rest is federal money and some special state revenue.
Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said the change allowed the departments affected to keep some funding for positions and said the move amounted cutting a “a quasi-slush-fund for other purposes.”
But Rep. Jim Hamilton, D-Bozeman, called the move “questionable financial management.”
“By making very minor changes in the general fund, we’re losing very significant multiples of that money in federal money,” Hamilton argued.
When lawmakers debated the state health department’s budget, which makes up nearly half of the state’s overalls spending, Democrats again and again brought amendments that would have reserved previous cuts made in budget committees and the House Appropriations Committee. All attempts went down on nearly universal party-line votes.
Abbott said the defeats were disappointing but not unexpected.
“I do think the die was kind of cast walking into the debate,” Abbott said. “ I wasn’t surprised we didn’t get a whole bunch of Republican votes.”
On one failed amendment to restore $1 million for the state’s suicide prevention program, Rep. Rynalea Whiteman Pena, D-Lame Deer, told lawmakers that Montana has one of the worst suicide rates in the nation and that the epidemic hit her own family last week when her grandson died by suicide.
“I got a phone call. My grandson committed suicide. Twenty-four years old,” Whiteman Pena said. “ … We are the voice of the Montana people. We were elected to these positions for this very reason. You cannot put a dollar amount on a life.”
The amendment was voted down on a nearly party-line vote, 34-66, with Rep. Geraldine Custer, R-Forsyth, joining Democrats ins supporting the funding. In urging lawmakers to oppose the amendment, Rep. Matt Regier, a Kalispell Republican who chaired the subcommittee that dealt with the health department budget, said there aren't good ways to track if money spent on suicide prevention has been effective.
The budget, after another House vote Tuesday, next moves to the Senate, where it will be heard by the Finance and Claims Committee. Also this week, the House Appropriations Committee will take up House Bill 632, the massive bill that will direct where Montana will spend part of the $2.7 billion expected to be directed to the state from the American Rescue Plan Act. Lawmakers expect to be determining where at least $910 million in funding will go.