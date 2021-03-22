$12.6 billion budget gets initial OK in Montana House

“I do think the die was kind of cast walking into the debate,” Abbott said. “ I wasn’t surprised we didn’t get a whole bunch of Republican votes.”

On one failed amendment to restore $1 million for the state’s suicide prevention program, Rep. Rynalea Whiteman Pena, D-Lame Deer, told lawmakers that Montana has one of the worst suicide rates in the nation and that the epidemic hit her own family last week when her grandson died by suicide.

“I got a phone call. My grandson committed suicide. Twenty-four years old,” Whiteman Pena said. “ … We are the voice of the Montana people. We were elected to these positions for this very reason. You cannot put a dollar amount on a life.”

The amendment was voted down on a nearly party-line vote, 34-66, with Rep. Geraldine Custer, R-Forsyth, joining Democrats ins supporting the funding. In urging lawmakers to oppose the amendment, Rep. Matt Regier, a Kalispell Republican who chaired the subcommittee that dealt with the health department budget, said there aren't good ways to track if money spent on suicide prevention has been effective.