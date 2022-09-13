10 state inmates enrolled in college courses through federal grant

Ten inmates at Montana State Prison last month began college courses with Helena College as part of the Second Chance Pell Grant program officials hope can help reduce recidivism.

The federal program is administered through the Montana Department of Corrections and the Montana University System.

Pell Grants are typically available to students in financial need, although they were previously unavailable to students in prison settings. The U.S. Department of education in April announced an expansion of the Second Chance program, now in its third round of grant disbursements. Among the additional 73 colleges and universities that will provide college courses to students in prison settings were Great Falls College, Montana State University Billings, Dawson Community College and Helena College.

The 10 inmates who received the grants began their work Aug. 29 toward a certificate of applied science in automotive technology through Helena College, the state corrections department said in a press release Monday.

"I believe it will be an essential part of my success,” said Ty Jensen, an inmate who recently completed a welding course at the prison and hopes to own a fabrication and auto body shop. “It’ll help give me the skills and the ability to have a career and to stay out and never come back.”

Helena College Dean Sandra Bauman said in the press release the students will be plugged into the classroom experience via smart boards and other technology while getting the hands-on experience through Montana Correctional Enterprises, the prison's work and training program.

“This provides the right training to get into the automotive industry, but it also provides an opportunity for anyone who wants to continue their education and earn an associate degree,” Bauman said. "From there, the sky is the limit. This is a university system program, so there is (a) lot of transferable coursework. Students can continue to build upon that education as they like."

Corrections and education officials both lauded the program's opportunities in Monday's press release.

“This is a great opportunity for people under our supervision to continue their education and improve their skills so they can have more employment opportunities when they leave our facilities,” DOC Director Brian Gootkin said. “We’re excited to help these offenders fill the employment gaps in Montana with the skills they gain through training with Montana Correctional Enterprises and now with additional skills from our collegiate partners.”

“Higher education is a proven pathway for reducing recidivism, improving employment opportunities after release, and providing the necessary skills and training for successful re-entry,” said Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian. “Providing high-quality educational opportunities to students from all walks of life is central to everything we do in the Montana University System. I’m happy our colleges and universities are joining the Department of Corrections to improve outcomes for individuals and communities.”