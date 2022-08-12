10 legislators back poll on calling special session to deal with surplus

The required minimum of 10 legislators, all Republicans, signed a letter this week requesting the Secretary of State poll their colleagues to see if they’d support calling a special legislative session to issue tax rebates and pay down state debt.

The request has divided the GOP, which holds majorities in both the state House and Senate.

The next regularly scheduled legislative session is January 2023. Special sessions can be called if the majority of the Legislature supports it or by the governor. Following the lawmakers’ letter, the Secretary of State will poll legislators via the mail. Polls not returned will count as no votes.

Some want to spend part of an estimated $1 billion surplus on programs or projects to offset future costs down the road, arguing the tax collection boost came from artificial inflation in income tax payments because of federal pandemic fiscal aid programs.

Others, like the letter-signers, see the surplus as a result of Montanans overpaying their tax liability and say the money should be sent to taxpayers.

Back in July, Democratic state legislators laid out plans to spend $500 million of the surplus on housing assistance, $250 million to address property taxes, $125 million for child care and $125 million for mental health

The letter sent this week was signed by House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, Reps. Bill Mercer, Matt Regier, Jane Gillette and Terry Moore, Senate Majority Leader Cary Smith, and Sens. Greg Hertz, Dan Bartel, Ken Bogner and Tom McGillvray.

Received by the Secretary of State on Wednesday, the letter from legislators said the “unforeseen, unappropriated and surplus tax collections belong to the people of Montana. The people of Montana have overpaid their liability tax to operate our state.”

However, Rep. Llew Jones, a Republican who is a major crafter of the state budget each session, has argued the surplus comes from artificially high tax collections because of pandemic-tied economic stimulus programs and that the money should instead be reinvested into programs and projects he believes will lessen the burden on taxpayers down the road.

In newspaper opinion pages across the state this summer, lawmakers have laid out their arguments on either side.

In a statement emailed Friday, Senate President Mark Blasdel said “The timing of a legislative session to accomplish that and the exact mechanisms for returning the money are points of ongoing discussion among legislators.”

“Legislative Republicans are excited to return excess tax money back to the taxpayers who paid it,” Blasdel said. “ ... What taxpayers need to know at this point is that under Republican leadership, they can look forward to receiving their money back that the state doesn't need."

A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement the poll for a special session “is a matter for individual legislators.“

“The budget surplus belongs to the people of Montana, and the governor is committed to providing Montanans with permanent tax relief with a fiscally responsible budget,” spokesperson Brooke Stroyke wrote. Republicans passed several bills to cut taxes last session, including lowering the state's top marginal income tax rate.

In the letter, the 10 legislators wrote that “when an overpayment of this magnitude occurs, it is logically expected by the people of Montana and fiscally responsible for state government to return the overpayment in an efficient manner and on a timely schedule.”

They propose up to $1,000 rebates for homeowners who paid property taxes on primary residence in Montana in 2021 and 2020 and up to $1,250 for taxpayers and $2,500 for couples filing jointly who paid individual income taxes in those years. They also call for putting $100 million toward paying down bonded debt held by the state.

Late last month, Jones wrote an opinion piece saying that tax collections were artificially spiked from the $14.5 billion the federal government put into Montana's economy during the pandemic. For comparison, the two-year budget lawmakers passed for Montana in 2021 included $12 billion in total spending, with more than half of that from federal sources.

“The surplus should be returned to taxpayers, but not through an inflationary direct rebate, but rather by reducing our current liabilities and emphasizing investments that reduce future spending,” Jones wrote.

He suggested spending the surplus on temporarily reducing property taxes with steps to control future growth, investing in a regional mental health model to address the crisis at the state hospital, paying off $225 million in bonded debt or using money to eliminate the need to take on future debt, filling the state's fire fund, refilling the governor's emergency fund or preparing financially for a recession.

In an interview at the end of July, Jones said he felt special sessions should be reserved for emergencies and were not the best place to make well-considered decisions. He said taking up the surplus in January gives legislators time for deliberate thought.

The 10 legislators who asked for the poll felt differently.

“You might hear different narratives on how to handle such a large surplus, but no matter how anyone spins it, the question is still the same: do you get your money back or does the government get to keep it to expand government programs? When you hear anyone say ‘wait until the Legislature meets in January to decide what to do with the surplus’ understand that is code for ‘we want to use the surplus to start new government programs,’” they wrote.

Previously during this interim, lawmakers floated holding a special session to redraw the state’s unconstitutional Public Service Commission districts instead of letting a court do it. But the effort died after a sect of GOP lawmakers tried to tie to that effort the creation of a committee to investigate the state’s elections process. There were also discussions, but never a poll, about holding a special session to take up abortion access following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Only twice has the Legislature called itself back, including one call concurrent with a governor's in 2000. The other time was in 1973 to finish the work of the regular session. Other calls have been made by governors.

Back in 2007 during a special session to finally settle the state budget, former Gov. Brian Schweitzer got the $400 property tax rebate he wanted for homeowners.