Governor signs bill pulling plug on public vote for nuclear power

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 273 on Friday, which pulls the plug on a 43-year-old referendum that left decisions on construction of new nuclear power plants to a public vote and now transfers those decisions to the Legislature instead.
Montana voters passed the Montana Empowering Voters to Approve Proposed Nuclear Facilities Initiative in 1978, also known as I-80, that puts proposed nuclear-power facilities up for a public vote.
HB 273 was sponsored by Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, who said during this year's legislative session that the legislation still leaves the decision in the hands of the Montana citizenry, but through elected officials. He said lawmakers could have more deliberative, focused discussion.
Some lawmakers who opposed HB 273 said it was overreaching and went against the will of the people. It passed the House 68-32 on Feb. 16 and the Senate 30-20 on April 15.
HB 273 somewhat complemented Senate Joint Resolution 3, sponsored by Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, to have a committee over the interim study small advanced nuclear reactors in Colstrip.
SJ-3 says the closure of the closure of coal-fired power plants will result in negative impacts on the Colstrip community and coal-fired boilers could be replaced by an advanced nuclear reactor that would provide clean, well-paying jobs.
Gauthier has said these will fit into Colstrip Power Plant’s footprint and the turbines can be fitted with the new reactors. It can then use the remaining infrastructure to produce and distribute clean, affordable electricity safely and without carbon emissions.
No Colstrip owner has a nuclear power plant now and no owner has expressed interest in building a nuclear power plant in Colstrip, in any form.
As a joint resolution, it did not require the governor’s signature. It passed the Senate 50-0 on Feb. 17 and cleared the House 78-30 on April 21.
