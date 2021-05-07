Governor signs bill pulling plug on public vote for nuclear power

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 273 on Friday, which pulls the plug on a 43-year-old referendum that left decisions on construction of new nuclear power plants to a public vote and now transfers those decisions to the Legislature instead.

Montana voters passed the Montana Empowering Voters to Approve Proposed Nuclear Facilities Initiative in 1978, also known as I-80, that puts proposed nuclear-power facilities up for a public vote.

HB 273 was sponsored by Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, who said during this year's legislative session that the legislation still leaves the decision in the hands of the Montana citizenry, but through elected officials. He said lawmakers could have more deliberative, focused discussion.

Some lawmakers who opposed HB 273 said it was overreaching and went against the will of the people. It passed the House 68-32 on Feb. 16 and the Senate 30-20 on April 15.

HB 273 somewhat complemented Senate Joint Resolution 3, sponsored by Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, to have a committee over the interim study small advanced nuclear reactors in Colstrip.