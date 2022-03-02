Gianforte shoots mountain lion in public land hunt

Gov. Greg Gianforte shot a mountain lion while hunting on national forest in the Paradise Valley late last year, a legal hunt which drew national media attention this week and criticism from some wildlife advocacy groups.

The hunt was the subject of a Washington Post story this week that said the 5-year-old male lion was wearing a GPS-tracking collar fitted by Yellowstone National Park biologists. Gianforte hunted the lion using the aid of hounds to chase and “tree” the animal in the Custer-Gallatin National Forest near Emigrant.

“As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a hound training license, used four hounds to tree the lion once the track was discovered in a creek bottom on public land,” his spokesperson Brooke Stroyke told the Montana State News Bureau. “After the lion was treed, the governor confirmed the mountain lion was a tom, harvested it, and put his tag on it.”

Gianforte “immediately” called to report the mountain lion and a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game warden tagged the lion in Livingston and took the collar, Stroyke said.

Stroyke also challenged an allegation made by sources in the Washington Post story that Gianforte did not arrive until after the mountain lion had been treed.

“The governor was a member of the hunt from start to finish,” she said. “He had been tracking the lion on public lands and was a member of the group that used hounds to tree the lion in accordance with Montana mountain lion regulations.”

Regulations dictate that hunters call into a hotline to report a mountain lion kill within 12 hours and present the hide and skull to FWP for a physical inspection within 10 days. It is also legal to take a collared animal.

Dan Stahler, head biologist for the Yellowstone National Park Cougar Project, told the Billings Gazette he worked with a Montana houndsman in 2019 to capture and collar the cougar. The lion had been wandering to the north in the last six months into good habitat, he said, possibly being pressured by another male.

The lion was one of four collared lions that died in the past year, the other three of natural causes.

“You hate to lose these animals to any causes … but when they die, that’s valuable data,” he said. Losing a lion to a human hunter shows one more risk the big cats face on the landscape when they leave the protection of the park.

The project was able to get two years of great data on the lion, including interacting with females, and likely siring some litters, Stahler said. The park had plans to recapture and place another collar on the cat this winter.

Mountain lions are widespread in Montana and the West with an estimated 4,000-5,000 in the state. On average hunters take about 500 each year in Montana, the vast majority of those with the use of dogs. According to FWP, lions have rebounded following historic anti-predator campaigns.

“Part of the reason for that is the passion we see for mountain lions from mountain lion hunters,” said FWP spokesman Greg Lemon. “They’re always engaging with us on quotas, help us with surveys and I think that’s one thing that gets missed.”

The number and sex of mountain lions killed by hunters is among the most highly regulated for big game animals in Montana. Districts are limited by either quotas which close once reached, or permits that restrict the number of lion hunters.

Still, hound hunting has its share of detractors. A bill last year legalizing hound hunting for black bears saw opponents raise questions of fair chase to stress of hound hunting on wildlife. And with the commission currently taking up season-setting for mountain lions, several opponents levied comments either against mountain lion hunting in general or the use of hounds.

Last February, Gianforte made national news after trapping and shooting a wolf in Park County. The governor received a written warning for failing to take a required wolf trapping class, which he told the Montana State News Bureau was a mistake. The wolf had also been fitted by the National Park Service with a GPS tracking collar.

Gianforte has also faced criticism from wildlife advocates over a series of laws he signed aimed at reducing Montana’s wolf population.

Nineteen wolves were killed in two districts adjacent to Yellowstone National Park after the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission removed quotas, although overall the number of wolves killed by hunters and trappers in the state remains on par with past years.

The Washington Post’s story drew a rebuke of Gianforte from the Center for Biological Diversity Wednesday, with senior conservation advocate Michael Robinson calling it “another sad sign of Gianforte’s misguided contempt for carnivores.” The center is among the groups calling for wolves to be relisted in the Northern Rockies under the Endangered Species Act.

“Yellowstone’s cougars and wolves are vital to the natural balance in the world’s first national park, and GPS-collared animals help scientists understand these fascinating animals,” he said. “The governor’s cruel killing spree around Yellowstone sets back research and illustrates why states dominated by the ruthless livestock industry can’t be trusted to oversee rare wildlife.”

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for Lee's Montana State News Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

