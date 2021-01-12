Gianforte criticized for not lowering flag in honor of fallen officers

The governor’s office offered the following response Tuesday:

“Consistent with what he said as American cities were on fire last year and the extreme left sought to defund the police, Gov. Gianforte was clear again last week that he unequivocally stands with law enforcement officers and against violent protesters. Instead of raising the issue with the governor when she met with him yesterday, Minority Leader Cohenour unfortunately has opted to fish for likes and attention on Twitter amid this national tragedy.”

The governor's spokeswoman offered another statement later in the day Tuesday, saying he appreciates the service of the Capitol Police, whom he saw daily while serving as the state's U.S. representative, and mourns the deaths of the two officers.

"Since the courageous fallen officers had no ties to the state, the decision was reached, in consultation with Department of Administration staff, to keep our flags at full staff," she said. "We are in the process of reviewing our flag protocols."