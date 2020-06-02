Gianforte, Cooney win governor primaries

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has won the Republican governor primary, and will face off against Democratic winner Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney in the November election.
The vote, held mostly by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic, set records for the highest primary turnout with at least 328,166 ballots reported counted Tuesday night.
Gianforte emerged from a heated three-way GOP race, which included state Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski. In late reports Tuesday night, Gianforte had 54% of the vote to Fox's 28% and 19% for Olszewski.
On the Democratic side, Cooney had 56% of the vote to 44% for Missoula businesswoman Whitney Williams.
"I'm feeling thankful for the overwhelming support from every corner of the state," Gianforte said Tuesday night after the race was called. "Both Al and Tim ran very spirited campaigns and I look forward to working with them to get a Republican elected in November."
Gianforte, 59, founded a tech startup in Bozeman that he later sold to Oracle. His running mate is lawyer and adjunct law professor Kristen Juras.
It's the second bid the congressman has made for governor in four years. In 2016 he lost to Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who is termed out from running again this year. After that race, Gianforte ran in the 2017 special election for U.S. House and won, and won re-election to that seat in 2018.
His business experience, Gianforte said Tuesday night, has made him ready to lead Montana through an economic recovery from a significant downturn caused by the pandemic.
"There's a lot of people hurting right now in Montana. A lot of Montanans find themselves out of work and without a paycheck. Too many small businesses have been shut down. What I’ve heard is people want a businessperson in the governor's office,” Gianforte said.
On the Democratic side, Cooney, 65, is running with former state Rep. Casey Schreiner, of Great Falls. Cooney, who has served as Secretary of State and has a long history in Montana politics, also said late Tuesday that he’s ready to lead the state through the pandemic.
“People are focused on how best to move forward as we’re coming out of the COVID recovery and I think people have looked seriously at my experience and that I can really hit the ground running the first day on this job,” Cooney said.
While the race is not an exact replay of the 2016 election, in which Cooney was Bullock’s running mate against Gianforte, Cooney said he knows some of what to expect, including Gianforte's ability to self-fund his campaign. Gianforte did that to the tune of $5.5 million four years ago.
“I do think Montanans take their elections very seriously and they want to make sure that they're in the hands of and under the control of the people of Montana,” Cooney said. “ … We are going to be outspent, there’s no question about it. We’re just going to have to continue to work hard, continue to listen to Montanans, understand what their priorities are and how our priorities match up with theirs, because they are Montana priorities."
Gianforte far and away out-raised all other candidates in the primary, bringing in $3.57 million and using that money on an extensive television ad campaign leading up to the vote. Even when accounting for $1.5 million of that total coming from the candidate, Gianforte has still pulled in more than anyone else running. Cooney raised about $895,000.
On election night, the Montana Democratic Party was poised to respond to Gianforte’s primary win, quickly releasing a digital ad buy and micro website critiquing Gianforte for missing votes in Congress. The ad raises some of the same points Democrats hammered on in 2016, including that Gianforte is not originally from Montana.
Gianforte said he’s ready for the Democratic playbook.
“From the very beginning, we’ve been communicating a positive, hopeful message about the potential of Montana, and that centers on creating more good-paying jobs, bringing accountability to state government, but we’ve been thrown a wrench in the COVID crisis. Now more than ever, we need a steady hand at the helm. We've managed through crisis and I think my business experience best qualifies me," Gianforte said.
While the GOP primary was fairly vitriolic, Gianforte said he plans to work with all Republicans elected Tuesday night to have a strong showing in the fall and take back the governor's office after 16 years in Democratic control.
Fox, who is termed out as attorney general next year and was sharply critical of Gianforte through the primary, said he was at peace with the election results Tuesday night after the race was called.
"I think it's important that we make the effort and certainly we tried as hard as we can and no excuses, no regrets," Fox said. "I love this state and I'll continue to do what I can to help her citizens."
Asked what role he might play in bringing the party together in November, Fox said he wasn't sure yet.
"It's a two-way street," Fox said, referencing a possibility of Gianforte reaching out.
In her concession speech, Williams clearly threw her support behind Cooney.
"Mike and I had differences in this campaign, but those differences are over," Williams said. "Mike and I are united with the majority of Montanans who are looking for an experienced leader in our next governor."
