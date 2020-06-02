Gianforte, Cooney win governor primaries

His business experience, Gianforte said Tuesday night, has made him ready to lead Montana through an economic recovery from a significant downturn caused by the pandemic.

"There's a lot of people hurting right now in Montana. A lot of Montanans find themselves out of work and without a paycheck. Too many small businesses have been shut down. What I’ve heard is people want a businessperson in the governor's office,” Gianforte said.

On the Democratic side, Cooney, 65, is running with former state Rep. Casey Schreiner, of Great Falls. Cooney, who has served as Secretary of State and has a long history in Montana politics, also said late Tuesday that he’s ready to lead the state through the pandemic.

“People are focused on how best to move forward as we’re coming out of the COVID recovery and I think people have looked seriously at my experience and that I can really hit the ground running the first day on this job,” Cooney said.

While the race is not an exact replay of the 2016 election, in which Cooney was Bullock’s running mate against Gianforte, Cooney said he knows some of what to expect, including Gianforte's ability to self-fund his campaign. Gianforte did that to the tune of $5.5 million four years ago.