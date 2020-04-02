Gallatin County is Montana's COVID-19 hotspot

The county is younger, with an average age of about 33, and age is one of the risk factors associated with severe outcomes for COVID-19 patients. In Gallatin County, 77% of the cases are under the age of 60, a group generally thought of as less at-risk because of age.

“All those things have to be taken into account when you look at the severity in the community,” Murphy said. “It’s not just a numbers game; it has to be looked at a little more closely than that.”

To Kelley’s point that Gallatin County can’t ignore the good that comes along with wealthy residents, Bozeman Health, which operates the hospitals in Bozeman and Big Sky, is in a financial position to accelerate a construction project that will nearly double its bed capacity. And financial donors in Big Sky have backed an expansion plan that would double the emergency department and inpatient bed capacity there too.

Bozeman Deaconess will also soon have equipment to test people for COVID-19 on-site, with a turnaround time of less than an hour, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.