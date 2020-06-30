Fox says MVD has been improving, and county rejected some state help

Motor vehicle registration goes to appointments only

Due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus and physical distancing requirements, beginning July 6, the Lewis and Clark County Motor Vehicle Department will require an appointment for all title work.

Renewals will continue on a first-come, first-served basis as long as physical distancing is done. If social distancing is not adhered to, these services will also go to appointment only.

Appointments for title work can be made by calling the department at 406-447-8328, then choose option #1.

The Motor Vehicle Department is still providing all services online or through the mail. Secured drop-boxes are also in the lobby for title work and renewals.