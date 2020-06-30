Fox says MVD has been improving, and county rejected some state help

Attorney General Tim Fox said in a letter to Lewis and Clark County late last week that his agency has made improvements to its Motor Vehicle Division over the last several years and that the county has rejected some opportunities for state assistance.
Fox sent the letter in response to a June 19 letter from the Lewis and Clark County Commission asking for assistance from MVD in alleviating long wait times for vehicle and title registration services. Wait times had increased due to staffing shortages, large volume and the COVID-19 pandemic. Commission Chair Susan Good Geise specifically criticized the state’s “antiquated and rickety” computer system for much of the delays, calling it “irretrievably broken.”
Fox’s response advocates for open communication between the state and the county and says his agency has made improvements in an effort to meet increased demand.
“We are proud of our partnership and collaboration with Lewis and Clark County to enhance customer service and continue improving title and registration processing,” the letter states.
Steps taken by the state include working with dealerships to ensure they submit paperwork accurately, visiting county staff to review processes and recommend efficiencies, providing state staff to process backlogged transactions, providing an overview of historic transaction counts to help the county forecast staffing and schedule needs, and providing annual training for county treasurers.
Fox’s letter goes on to say that the county has rejected some assistance, including state offers to use State Print and Mail to scan title and registration paperwork during COVID-19, process transactions from limited liability companies, and send vehicle registration renewal transactions to the state for completion.
The letter does not specifically mention issues brought up about the current computer systems, but does say DOJ is continuing to explore additional options for electronic transactions and will continue to work with the county on improving processes.
Paulette DeHart, the county's clerk and recorder/treasurer, said she too was proud of the partnership between Montana counties and state staffers, and said county employees do take part in training.
“The (MVD) staff are wonderful to work with, and we all have the same goal in mind,” she said.
Dehart said state staff were helpful addressing backlogged transactions, but she was not aware of any on-site reviews of processes or recommended efficiencies. The offer to use State Print and Mail included work where the county does not believe assistance is currently needed, she said.
MVD does bring its staff to learn on the county’s system when new auditors come on board, she said.
“They did provide triage staff for a few weeks, while we recruited,” she said. “Now we are down staff and cannot triage until the new folks are on board and trained.”
Discussions between the county and state continue on areas of concern, DeHart said.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!