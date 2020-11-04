Four-member staff of Montana county health agency resigns

GREAT FALLS — The four-member staff of a Montana county's health department has resigned, citing a lack of support by the county in fighting the coronavirus.

A letter from Health Department Director Nicki Sullivan to the Pondera County Commission highlighted the need for a fairer wage, more transparency and additional contact tracers and staffers.

"I want to stress how heartbreaking it is for me to leave this position if changes are not addressed," Sullivan wrote. "Without these changes, another person hired to be in this position will not be successful. I hope my considerations and suggestions are taken seriously to better serve the community of Pondera County and the remarkable citizens within."

As of Wednesday, Pondera County had 28 active cases of the coronavirus, 198 total confirmed cases and one death, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.