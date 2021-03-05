Former state Rep. Kelly Flynn has died

Former state Rep. Kelly Flynn of Townsend has died after a long bout with cancer, a family member said.

Kelly Flynn’s twin brother, Kevin, said he died on Wednesday. He was 66.

Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, a longtime friend, described Flynn as a "great Christian warrior" who served as an inspiration to many.

“He made a mark on Montana," Cuffe said.

In 2017, Kelly Flynn told colleagues during his final minutes of serving on the state Legislature of his battle with Stage IV terminal cancer and saying he hoped they would all meet again someday.

Flynn was a Republican representative, rancher, farmer, “temporary steward of the land” and outfitter from Townsend.

In a 2018 interview with the Great Falls Tribune, Flynn said he first noticed problems during the 2017 legislative session when he became tired during committees.

He had a pain in his back and said doctors thought he had a kidney stone that wouldn’t go away. Flynn said he later went to the emergency room and was told there was cancer on his lungs, right and left kidney.

This story will be updated.