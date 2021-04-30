Former prison guard awarded $250K in state settlement

“I think Mr. Outland was very brave to pursue this and he ultimately prevailed,” she said.

Outland was awarded $138,875 for economic losses and emotional damages. The total came to $250,000 for legal fees and other costs, Griffing said.

According to a review of the settlement by Montana Law Week, Outland had been a correctional officer for four years at Montana State Prison and four years in the Arizona prison system. He developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when he helped another officer restrain a violent inmate in 2016 and all three were injured.

Records from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry Office of Administrative Hearings note Outland left his prison job to pursue a career in information technology and then applied in 2016 to come back to the prison as a correctional officer.

He was rehired as a new employee and would have a one-year probationary term. A few months later the human resources department said Outland would be placed on “modified duty,” and the only comment about his work ability was the note “hx PTSD” (post-traumatic stress disorder), according to hearing documents.