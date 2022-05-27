Former Montana lawmakers recall serving before and after constitution

Serving as a legislator before and after the state constitution was ratified in 1972 was recently discussed by a bipartisan panel at the Montana Historical Society.

Then-Republican Bob Brown and Democrat Dorothy Bradley discussed the changes Thursday in a panel moderated by Democrat Evan Barrett.

This was the last in a series of four discussions about the document that are now posted on the Historical Society's YouTube channel. There will be a larger celebration June 15-16 at the state Capitol of the historic event that has come to be known as "ConCon."

The remaining delegates, their descendants, legal scholars, political luminaries, historians, ConCon staffers, policy experts and others are expected to attend.

Barrett at Thursday's event called the constitution of 1972 "a watershed moment" for Montana.

Bradley served eight sessions in the Legislature and had an unsuccessful run for governor. Brown served 13 sessions and served as secretary of state and also had a unsuccessful run for governor.

Barrett said the story actually began with the first Earth Day in 1970 at Montana State University, where Bradley and Brown met each other. They both decided to run for the Legislature and announced their filing together.

“It’s always best to hear history from someone who has gone through it,” Barrett said.

Barrett said nearly 500 people ran for 100 delegate seats and were approved by voters. The delegates sat in alphabetical order, rather than by party, which observers now say was a very smart move.

The 1972 document replaced the 1889 constitution drafted by the mining industry, when Copper King W.A. Clark had presided over the constitutional convention.

Barrett said when Bradley and Brown returned to the Legislature in 1973, they had a new constitution to deal with.

Bradley said it was a mixed blessing that the legislators could not run for the constitutional convention.

She noticed she was the only woman in the House and in the ConCon, nearly 20% of the 100 delegates were women.

“I thought: ‘Remember that. When you give people a chance to get into it, they will surface and jump in,'" Bradley said. "And every single one of them were great leaders.”

She urged people to read the state constitution.

“Pick it up. It is such good reading,” Bradley said.

She said the equality of sexes study and the commission on local government have been slightly forgotten, but remain big issues to her.

The equality study says neither the government nor any private party can discriminate on the basis of gender, religion or culture. She says this was unique.

This started a two-year interim study in the Legislature to take out reference to take bias out of Montana law.

Bradley said Dale Harris, executive director of the Constitutional Convention, pushed through a rule that included options for local government.

Those options include a charter or adopting some governing powers.

“How he got it through I will never know,” she said.

She said delegate Dorothy Eck of the League of Women Voters said the league was most concerned about open government and local government reform.

Bradley remains surprised at the furor it caused.

Brown said prior to the 1972 constitution that committee chairs would hold hearings in secret or keep certain members of the public and the media out.

“We just had to learn to catch as catch can,” Brown said.

He said there is a Right to Know provision in the constitution that says it is unconstitutional to not notice a committee hearing or prevent people from listening.

“That is one of the provisions that opened the door and let in the sunlight to Montana state government that did not exist until then,” Brown said.

Barrett said now there are openness rules that weren’t always there.

They were asked if they had any second thoughts about the document.

Brown said he did not have any concerns, but said the most controversial provision was a right to a clean environment. He said some companies, farmers and ranchers opposed this.

Bradley was more deliberate in her answer.

“I have never thought the delegates fell short, ever,” she said.

She did say the right of privacy on the issue of choice is under scrutiny.

They were also asked if the greatest threats to the constitution are the hints of lawmakers interested in amending it. There are good safeguards, they said.

Brown said the far right has always been critical of the constitution.

He said if people voted on it this year, passage would difficult.

Brown said the anniversary provides an opportunity to see what a great document it is.

He said it is about 12,000 words long and people should read it.

Barrett said the biggest threat is there is a lack of knowledge of what is in the constitution.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

