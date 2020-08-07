Forest Service taking comment on 60K acre Big Belts project

To comment on Middleman Project

The Helena Ranger District will be hosting a virtual public meeting on Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. The virtual meeting will be hosted via Zoom. Members of the public who wish to join the virtual meeting must register by emailing duane.buchi@usda.gov no later than Aug. 20 at noon. In the email subject line type “Middleman Project Meeting."

Comments may be submitted to: Middleman Project, Helena District Ranger, 2880 Skyway Drive, Helena, MT 59601, Fax (406) 449-5740, or email comments to Comments-northern-helena-helena@fs.fed.us with “Middleman Project” in the subject line.

The comment period is open until Sept. 4.