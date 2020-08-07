Forest Service taking comment on 60K acre Big Belts project

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is accepting public comment and will hold a virtual public meeting this month on a proposed project northeast of Helena that would include logging, thinning and prescribed burning across more than 60,000 acres.
The Forest Service released a preliminary environmental assessment for the Middleman Project this week. The project is located in the Big Belt Mountains and includes national forest lands primarily within the Avalanche, Magpie, Trout, Soup and Beaver creek watersheds. The total project area covers nearly 142,000 acres with roughly 61,000 of those acres proposed for what the Forest Service terms “treatment,” which encompasses all types of forestry work.
The project’s goals include reducing fuels, improving firefighter safety, improving grazing range for wildlife and livestock as well as selling timber. The Forest Service also proposes projects to reduce sedimentation near two streams.
The Forest Service first proposed the project in January. At that time the agency opened an initial period of public comment called “scoping” and held public meetings.
“In scoping we heard quite a bit about noxious weeds, wildlife security, and wanting to see more specifics on possible impacts and mitigations of the proposed activities,” said Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell.
Commenters asked for more details including clarification on dispersed camping sites and a baseline for noxious weeds. Field crews have been out surveying weeds this summer, she said.
“The preliminary EA is quite detailed — so I look forward to seeing the comments that are generated from members of the public, based on the comprehensive (preliminary) EA,” Bushnell said.
Under the proposal, the Forest Service says 10,800 acres would be commercially or noncommercially logged or thinned through a mix of removing damaged or poor-quality trees on 4,000 acres and clearcutting 6,400 acres. Healthy Douglas fir trees would be retained in the clearcuts but lodgepole, which tend to blow down in the wind without protection of other trees, would be removed.
A total of about 59,000 acres is slated for prescribed fire in the proposal, which includes some burning in inventoried roadless areas.
The Forest Service arrived at an initial determination that the project with mitigation measures in place would not have a major impact on the environment. If significant environmental effects were determined, the agency would need to prepare a more robust analysis in an environmental impact statement.
“We analyze a project as an EA to determine if there are significant effects from the proposed activities,” Bushnell said. “The significance of effects is the driver to determine if we need to do an EIS rather than EA, not the size of the project. To-date the analysis isn’t showing significance in the effects of the timber harvest and fuels treatments, regardless of it being a nearly 60,000-acre project; we have numerous design features that specialists have included in their analysis, and that we have listed in the EA, that help mitigate impacts of the proposed activities, which also address the significance.”
Similar projects in the past have drawn their share of criticism as well as litigation. Opponents of projects such as the Ten Mile-South Helena cite the low probability of a fire igniting in a specific location and role of extreme fire weather when questioning the potential efficacy of a project.
Supporters of fuels reduction projects have included rural firefighters who are often some of the first to respond to wildfires. With the amount of beetle kill and down trees, they have raised concerns about the safety of inserting firefighters.
The Forest Service hopes to have a final decision signed in February and begin the project soon after, Bushnell said.
The project would take about 10 years to complete, agency documents state.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
