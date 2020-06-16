Flavored vaping product ban proposed by state officials

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana’s health department is proposing a permanent ban on the sale of flavored vaping products in response to increasing youth e-cigarette use, the agency said Tuesday.

“This is a serious health issue in Montana that is causing major health consequences for our youth, driving a lifelong addiction to nicotine,” Sheila Hogan, director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services said in a statement.

Montana teens use e-cigarettes at twice the national average, the agency said, and research has shown that youth who use e-cigarettes are four times more likely to become smokers than those who do not vape.

Nearly 60% of Montana high school students and 30% of middle school students have tried vaping, according to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey conducted by the Office of Public Instruction. In 2019, one in 10 high school students vaped daily, the survey found.

An estimated 22,500 Montana middle and high school students currently vaping, the health department said in supporting the ban.

“Sadly, most individuals who are currently addicted to nicotine started using these products before the age of 18, and youth are enticed by the flavors,” Todd Harwell, the health department’s Safety Division administrator, said in a statement.