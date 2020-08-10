You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire south of Lincoln sees little growth
0 comments
alert

Fire south of Lincoln sees little growth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Field's Gulch fire

The 5-acre field's gulch fire is burning south of Lincoln.

 USFS

A small wildfire that sparked south of Lincoln last week continues to burn in heavy timber but has not seen significant growth.

The 5-acre Fields Gulch fire was initially observed by Stonewall Lookout on Aug. 6 roughly 6 miles south of Lincoln. Two helicopters, three Forest Service engines, and the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department responded on the initial attack.

The terrain is densely timbered and contains significant numbers of dead and down trees making firefighting from the ground a challenge. The fire is considered 0% contained but several miles from any structures. No closures or evacuations have been ordered due to the fire.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Crews remove Rattlesnake Creek Dam

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News