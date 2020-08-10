Fire south of Lincoln sees little growth

A small wildfire that sparked south of Lincoln last week continues to burn in heavy timber but has not seen significant growth.

The 5-acre Fields Gulch fire was initially observed by Stonewall Lookout on Aug. 6 roughly 6 miles south of Lincoln. Two helicopters, three Forest Service engines, and the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department responded on the initial attack.

The terrain is densely timbered and contains significant numbers of dead and down trees making firefighting from the ground a challenge. The fire is considered 0% contained but several miles from any structures. No closures or evacuations have been ordered due to the fire.