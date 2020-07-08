Feds to retain potentially offensive Canyon Ferry campground names

The Bureau of Reclamation announced a reversal of course Wednesday morning and that it will keep the names of two campgrounds considered racist or potentially offensive.
“The Bureau of Reclamation will be retaining the historical names of Chinamen’s and Confederate campgrounds in the Canyon Ferry Recreation Area based on local feedback. We are conscious of the recent national dialogue on inclusion and consider diverse perspectives to ensure our facilities are welcoming for all visitors," Regional Director Brent Esplin said in a statement.
Last week, the agency used duct tape to cover the names of Chinamen’s and Confederate campgrounds on the roadside signs leading to the two areas. On its website, the bureau said it would temporarily changing the names to Campground 1 and Campground 2 until new names would be decided.
“Notice: The Bureau of Reclamation is changing the name of Chinamen’s Campground. As the agency works to confirm a new and appropriate name for this campground, the campground will be referred to as Campground 1," the announcement said.
While the term “Chinaman” is defined as a native of China, its use has been considered racist in some contexts due to historic derogatory use against Chinese people or people of other Asian descent. Dictionaries note the term as offensive.
The announcement came during a national conversation about racism sweeping the country. That has included pushes by some to remove Confederate statues or monuments, including the recent decision to remove the image of the Confederate flag from the state flag of Mississippi.
The announcement of the decision to retain the names does not say who made the initial decision, why that decision was made or when.
