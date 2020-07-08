Feds to retain potentially offensive Canyon Ferry campground names

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bureau of Reclamation announced a reversal of course Wednesday morning and that it will keep the names of two campgrounds considered racist or potentially offensive.

“The Bureau of Reclamation will be retaining the historical names of Chinamen’s and Confederate campgrounds in the Canyon Ferry Recreation Area based on local feedback. We are conscious of the recent national dialogue on inclusion and consider diverse perspectives to ensure our facilities are welcoming for all visitors," Regional Director Brent Esplin said in a statement.

Last week, the agency used duct tape to cover the names of Chinamen’s and Confederate campgrounds on the roadside signs leading to the two areas. On its website, the bureau said it would temporarily changing the names to Campground 1 and Campground 2 until new names would be decided.

“Notice: The Bureau of Reclamation is changing the name of Chinamen’s Campground. As the agency works to confirm a new and appropriate name for this campground, the campground will be referred to as Campground 1," the announcement said.