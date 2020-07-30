Feds release documents on Canyon Ferry campground renaming reversal

The agency took nearly a week to formally respond to requests for comment and clarification on who made the decision, why it made the decision, what process was used to make the decision and what process would be used to decide new names. When it did respond July 8, the bureau announced it had reversed its decision based on local feedback but offered little explanation about how it made the initial decision.

“The Bureau of Reclamation will be retaining the historical names of Chinamen’s and Confederate campgrounds in the Canyon Ferry Recreation Area based on local feedback. We are conscious of the recent national dialogue on inclusion and consider diverse perspectives to ensure our facilities are welcoming for all visitors," Regional Director Brent Esplin said in a July 8 statement.

The bureau denied a request for an interview and spokesman Tyler Johnson said the agency would be making no further statements on the matter. However, documents released Thursday show Johnson earlier recommended the bureau release a statement after the initial decision to rename the campgrounds was issued and offices were inundated with calls and emails.