Feds changing potentially offensive Canyon Ferry campground names
The Bureau of Reclamation is changing the names of two campgrounds on Canyon Ferry Reservoir that had controversial or racist names.

On Wednesday, the agency used duct tape to cover the names of the former Chinamen’s and Confederate campgrounds on the roadside signs leading to the two areas. On its website, the bureau says it is temporarily changing the names to Campground 1 and Campground 2 until new names are decided.

Former Confederate Campground

While the Bureau of Reclamation used duct tape to cover the name of the former Confederate Campground on a roadside sign leading to the area, it appeared that someone tried to remove the tape Wednesday.

“Notice: The Bureau of Reclamation is changing the name of Chinamen’s Campground. As the agency works to confirm a new and appropriate name for this campground, the campground will be referred to as Campground 1," the announcement says. 

While the term “Chinaman” is defined as a native of China, its use has been considered racist in some contexts due to historic derogatory use against Chinese people or people of other Asian descent. Dictionaries note the term as offensive.

Officials with the agency could not immediately be reached to comment on the timing of the bureau’s decision, but it comes during a national conversation about racism sweeping the country. That has included pushes by some to remove Confederate statues or monuments, including the recent decision to remove the image of the Confederate flag from the state flag of Mississippi.

No formal announcement or media releases were issued about the bureau’s decision.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

