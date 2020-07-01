Feds changing potentially offensive Canyon Ferry campground names

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bureau of Reclamation is changing the names of two campgrounds on Canyon Ferry Reservoir that had controversial or racist names.

On Wednesday, the agency used duct tape to cover the names of the former Chinamen’s and Confederate campgrounds on the roadside signs leading to the two areas. On its website, the bureau says it is temporarily changing the names to Campground 1 and Campground 2 until new names are decided.

“Notice: The Bureau of Reclamation is changing the name of Chinamen’s Campground. As the agency works to confirm a new and appropriate name for this campground, the campground will be referred to as Campground 1," the announcement says.

While the term “Chinaman” is defined as a native of China, its use has been considered racist in some contexts due to historic derogatory use against Chinese people or people of other Asian descent. Dictionaries note the term as offensive.