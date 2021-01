Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash and tanker truck fire on Interstate 15 near Basin.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. about 40 miles south of Helena in Jefferson County, according to a Montana Highway Patrol incident report.

Delays due to reduced speeds and single-lane traffic should be expected for both northbound and southbound travelers, according to an alert from the Montana Department of Transportation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

