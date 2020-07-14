End of an era: Great Falls Tribune shuts down printing press

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREAT FALLS — It's a paper that's older than Great Falls. Older than Montana, even.

Folks around here got their first news from the weekly Tribune in 1885, when about 200 residents lived in the middle of the prairie, including the Trib's first employee, whose family lived in a tent near what's now Broadwater Bay.

Two copies of its first issue were printed on satin and auctioned for $100 each.

Less than 2 months after the Tribune came into existence, there were rumors it would leave Great Falls.

The Tribune responded on July 2, 1885, "It is probably unnecessary to refute the lie, for its parentage is so doubtful. But it certainly originated in the enfeebled brain of an idiot and then voiced among a pack of gossiping poltroons."

Monday's paper marked the final edition of the Tribune printed in Great Falls, as press operations have moved to Helena, the Great Falls Tribune reported.

Since its inception, the Tribune steadily improved its printing process to keep up with the times.

A meander through the Tribune's online archives shows how the paper hauled its whole operation around downtown Great Falls.