Empire Builder returning to daily service across northern Montana May 23

Starting May 23, the Empire Builder passenger train that rolls through northern Montana will return to daily service, Amtrak officials said.

Amtrak's summer schedule is rolling back reductions made in January due to what the company described as COVID-19-driven workforce shortages.

Daily service will be restored not only for the Empire Builder, but for the California Zephyr, Lake Shore Limited and Southwest Chief as well.

Amtrak officials said the expanded frequencies and service restoration were made possible by the company's existing workforce and recruitment efforts, which have resulted in more than 1,500 new employees this year. Officials said Wednesday the train had been running five days a week.

“Thanks to our dedicated existing employees and newly-hired staff, we are thrilled to expand our scheduled service just in time to meet customers’ rising demand for travel this summer,” Stephen Gardner, CEO at Amtrak, said in a May 9 news release. “We are recruiting and training additional employees nationwide to accelerate our recovery from the pandemic and to support service growth. There’s never been a better time to come work at Amtrak.”

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., praised the return of service and noted his bill reinstating furloughed Amtrak employees and rolling back previous service reductions to the Empire Builder was part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“This announcement is long overdue, and it’s great news for folks living on the Hi-Line who depend on daily Amtrak service to support our state’s rural economies and to stay connected to family and friends,” Tester said in a news release, which noted he was the only member of Montana’s congressional delegation to vote for the ARPA.

Amtrak officials in June 2020 decreased service from seven days to three for several routes, including the Empire Builder, which runs along the Hi-Line with stations from Wolf Point to Libby. Company officials noted ridership fell 97% in a matter of weeks when the coronavirus hit.

Ridership on the route dropped 40% from Fiscal Year 2019 to FY 2020. In FY 2019, 420,855 people rode the Empire Builder. In FY 2020, that was 253,486. In 2018, 428,854 customers rode the Amtrak Empire Builder, according to figures provided by Amtrak.

In February, Amtrak announced new cleaner, faster and more fuel-efficient locomotives on the Empire Route. Engines 301 and 302 were among the first of 75 locomotives being delivered that Amtrak and Siemens Mobility developed. The ALC-42 locomotive series are made in the United States and part of the Siemens “Charger” group of locomotives.

The Empire Builder travels about 2,200 miles between Chicago and the Pacific Northwest, with a choice of Seattle or Portland as a start or end point, Amtrak says. The trip takes about 45 hours to complete with stops in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

The Empire Builder was inaugurated by the Great Northern Railway and departed Chicago June 10, 1929, but it was christened the next day in St. Paul, Minnesota, where the GNR had its headquarters and where its mainline to Seattle began.

It was named for James J. Hill – the “Empire Builder,” who in the late 19th century founded what became Great Northern, Amtrak said in a June 11, 2019, news release marking the line’s 90th anniversary.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

