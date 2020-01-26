Elkhorn Search and Rescue, National Guard team up to put dogs and people in the air

When hours or minutes may mean the difference between life and death, Elkhorn Search and Rescue takes to the air.
On Saturday members of the search and rescue crew from Jefferson County along with True North Search Dogs spent the day training with the Montana Army National Guard at Fort Harrison. From the hills west of the fort the sound of the Blackhawk helicopter chopped louder as it approached. Hovering overhead, the hoist dropped to the ground and members went up one at a time, using an arm to ease their spinning beneath the wash of the rotors.
“They’re so good at what they do,” Dave Kauffman, search and rescue coordinator said of the pilot and helicopter team from the 189th Company C. “You take our teams and you keep training like this and we get good as well so they have a really good comfort zone working together.”
An amazingly calm German shepherd trained as a search dog accompanied the final member of the Elkhorn crew below the Blackhawk. After the man first secured himself with the hoist, the dog was clipped in and the pair lifted into the air.
The dogs are trained from a young age to become accustomed to the noise of the helicopter. Each wears its own safety gear including ear and eye protection and a vest that easily clips to the hoist.
“We work with them so much they trust us,” Kauffman said of the dogs.
Last summer the helicopter played a key role when a man with dementia went missing. After 36 hours in the elements with no shoes and suffering from hypothermia, the National Guard and Elkhorn found and hoisted him to safety.
The helicopter quickly and efficiently moves rescue crews and gear in ways that mobilizing on the ground often cannot.
You have free articles remaining.
“What’s really really nice about the helicopter even if you don’t hoist, you can take your people from Clancy and get them up into Casey Peak (in the Elkhorn Mountains) in a couple of minutes,” Kauffman said. “I can’t get people up to Casey Peak in a couple of minutes on the ground.”
But not everything about the training encourages speed. Kauffman emphasized that safety is the primary concern when working with the helicopters, saying that “slower is better” and repetition helps make the safety aspects second nature.
On Saturday the crews worked not only on getting into the helicopter, but also safely exiting while in the air and taking the hoist to the ground.
“They just want to help,” Kauffman answered when asked why most members volunteer for search and rescue.
Elkhorn currently has 20 members but Kauffman says they are always looking for people to join, although they do not have unlimited capacity. Even those not interested in mountain rescues can help, including tasks such as accounting or grant writing. Search and rescue works under the Jefferson County Sheriff and it relies on grants for gear such as recent purchases of backpacks and Garmin inReach units to help with communication. And ATVs and snowmobiles wear out over time.
Saturday’s training was also important to the National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Bailly who manages the range at Fort Harrison said. The helicopter crews must complete a certain amount of flight time each quarter so working with Elkhorn meant the chance to train with people in potential rescue scenarios rather than flying loops and hoisting concrete blocks.
“When we do actual search missions these guys get called out so what we’re doing is building that relationship between our ground people and the air crews,” he said.
Photos: Elkhorn Search and Rescue, National Guard team up to put people and dogs in the air for training
Members of Elkhorn Search and Rescue and True North Search Dogs trained with the Montana Army National Guard at Fort Harrison Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.