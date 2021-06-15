Elder abuse prevention takes center stage at Helena events

“Ending elder abuse for good will take collective action from all of us,” he said, adding all generations are vulnerable when it comes to being cheated, but seniors are more so.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen said Montana has the sixth oldest population in the country and the oldest in the West.

“I think we can all agree that those who prey on the elderly are the worst kind of criminals,” he said.

Knudsen said his department investigates cases of elder abuse, that include allegations of terrible living conditions and medications being withheld.

Knudsen said senior citizens in Montana have lost up to seven figures from crooks.

“We need to stop scammers before it starts,” he said, noting that money is a scammer’s “life blood.”

He said the best advice he could can give to Montanans is to never give money or ID information to anyone over the phone.

Mike Grove, president of Bank of the Rockies, said the bank industry has a specific role to play in the prevention of elder abuse.

And he called their efforts to fight elder abuse “a mission.”

