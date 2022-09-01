East Helena teen first Montanan to make USA Archery Regional Elite Development team

East Helena’s 14-year-old Tobey Peck is shooting for the stars with a purple and green compound bow in her hand.

Peck is the first youth and only female from Montana to make the USA Archery Regional Elite Development (RED) team.

“We have a picture of my wife carrying (Tobey) when (Tobey) was about 4 weeks old shooting archery down in Arizona,” said Brad Peck, Tobey’s father. “I didn’t know five years ago this is where (Tobey’s shooting) was going to end up.”

The RED team consists of six teams throughout the United States divided into East, Southeast, South, North, Southwest and West. The West Team is made up of Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Washington, Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon and Montana. Each team has 12 male and female archers ages 14-17.

“You meet a lot of new people through (archery competitions),” Peck said. “My best friend is in Texas (and does archery).”

Each regional team hosts two to four camps per year to develop the young archers. The camps are three to four days long. Peck attended one of these camps last weekend in Longmont, Colorado, about an 11 hour drive from Helena.

“The RED team is developing these youths to get them ready for the next step, which could be the Junior U.S. Team or the Cadet (U.S.A.) Team, so then that becomes international,” said Cris Kenney, Peck’s archery coach. “It's traveling all over the world shooting for the U.S.A.”

Kenney started the Elkhorn Junior Olympic Archery Development (JOAD) in Helena, the first JOAD in Montana, and has been coaching Peck for the past four years.

“I was just a parent who needed an avenue for kids to go down," Kenny said. "My daughter has been shooting for years, but there was just nothing here. I remember Tobey when she first showed up to Helena, and we were shooting with my daughter. They all came together, and they’ve been shooting ever since.”

Kenney’s daughter, who just turned 13, has also qualified to join the RED team in October. That would make Peck and Kenney’s daughter the only two compound shooters and only two Montanans on the West Team. The East teams have a far bigger number of compound shooters because compound is more prevalent in their states.

Kenney – along with two other coaches, Jared Weaver and Brett Lutkehus – coaches around 15 diverse shooters from ages 6 to 19 through Elkhorn JOAD. Kenney said archery’s outdoor season is just about finished, so the team gets a bit of a break during September and October before the indoor season starts in November.

"We're the ones with on-paper coaching recognition, but (Brad) right here does a ton," Kenney said. "He pretends he doesn't, but if it wasn't for him things wouldn't happen. It's volunteers and a little tight-knit community that keeps kids shooting and having fun."

Throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons, Elkhorn JOAD meets once a week for practice. However, the archers are encouraged to practice as much as they want on their own time, something Peck takes advantage of.

“I try to practice (shooting) about two to three hours every day,” Peck said.

Peck says she doesn’t have a pre-shot ritual. Her hope is to have practiced enough so that she doesn’t even have to think – the arrow just flies to the bullseye.

Peck started out as a right-handed shooter but realized after a few months that she was left-eye dominant.

“I’m right handed but left eye dominant,” Peck said. “I switched over in my first year and a half of shooting competitively. All of the sudden my arrows were shooting crazy and way off. This was a month before the national tournament.”

She is attending her first year at East Helena High School, where she’s adding volleyball to her full schedule. Archery comes first though.

The next tournament is the largest indoor tournament in the world in Las Vegas in the first week of February. Peck registers under open compound in archery competitions.

As for the future, open compound shooting is not yet allowed in the Olympics, but it is in World Archery, noted Kenney, which is similar to the Olympics.

“A year ago if you would have asked me (what I want Tobey to get out of archery), I would’ve had a different answer,” Brad said. “(I hope Tobey) is happy and has fun. There’s a lady in town here, Tiffany Fox, who has won two World Championships through World Archery. It would be neat for Tobey to get up to (World Archery), place and do well with the team. It just depends on what she wants to do. Sky's the limit.”