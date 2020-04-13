Don't Fence Me In Trail Run goes virtual amid COVID-19

Prickly Pear Land Trust’s annual Don’t Fence Me In Trail Run is taking a new approach this year in the face of COVID-19 concerns by offering participants an online experience and several weeks to complete the race to maintain social distancing.
The annual race and fundraiser was scheduled for May 9, but health concerns including restrictions on large gatherings made the typical race format prohibitive. After weighing options, the land trust decided to proceed with a new race format. Runners and walkers may now complete their choice of races any day from April 15 through June 30.
“The transition to an online platform was quite an undertaking,” said Mary Hollow, PPLT executive director. “We felt it was pretty clear the mental and emotional positives of getting outside, so we decided to make this pivot during these unprecedented times.”
Gov. Steve Bullock’s shelter-in-place order issued last month includes an exception for outdoor recreation. State officials have asked that recreation take place close to home in order to limit travel and the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.
Helena’s South Hills have seen an uptick in use in recent weeks, which is typical in the spring, but city officials suspect it is also driven by residents getting outside during the restrictions. The city does not have hard numbers on trail use so the observations are anecdotal, said Helena Parks and Recreation Director Kristi Ponozzo, adding that city parks are also believed to be seeing increased visitation.
“We are fortunate in Helena to have invested, as a community, in these open lands and parks,” she said. “Places for outdoor recreation during these challenging times are proving invaluable. We are working to continue to maintain these spaces and provide outdoor recreation for the community.”
The city of Helena is staffed up normally for the spring; however, employees are taking protective measures such as staggering work start times and not sharing vehicles. Restrooms are either closed or cleaned more frequently but are not sanitized after each use.
“We are asking that open lands and park users use restroom and garbage facilities in our parks and open lands only when necessary to try to reduce potential public and employee exposure to COVID-19 ,” Ponozzo said. “And, people cannot gather in groups and must maintain at least 6-foot spacing at all times.”
When restrictions began tightening, PPLT already had 300 people registered for Don’t Fence Me In. Since moving online, approximately 100 more have signed up, and the land trust also lowered the price to encourage participation.
“I’ve been really pleased with the interest and just hope it entices people to get outside,” Hollow said.
Prickly Pear also added some new options for participants this year. Along with the 5K, 12K, 20K and 30K trail runs, a new trail challenge asks users to track days and miles on the trails in several categories.
“If you’re walking your dog, there’s a category for you. If you’re in a wheelchair and use Tenmile Creek Park, you’ve got your own category. If you want to run every single mile of every single trail on the South Hills trail map, you could win a prize for that. There are prizes for most miles, prizes for most days, a category for just about everyone to compete in,” Hollow said. “We really wanted this event to be not only about the traditional race, but an inclusive event for everyone who loves to be outdoors.”
From the financial side of running the nonprofit, events such as Don’t Fence Me In are important to budgets, she said. Prickly Pear applied for federal assistance, but Hollow still has concerns about long-term effects.
“With the ongoing uncertainty, we don’t know what impacts will be like six months from now even if payroll is covered (through federal assistance),” she said.
Prickly Pear has canceled volunteer work days as well as outdoor education programs, which has allowed some shifts in staffing to trails programs, Hollow added.
Registration for the Don’t Fence Me In Virtual Trail Run and Trail Challenge costs $30, but is free for those 17 and younger.
For more information on the Don’t Fence Me In Virtual Trail Run and Trail Challenge, visit the event web page at https://pricklypearlt.org/events/dont-fence-me-in-trail-run/.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.