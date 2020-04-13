Don't Fence Me In Trail Run goes virtual amid COVID-19

“If you’re walking your dog, there’s a category for you. If you’re in a wheelchair and use Tenmile Creek Park, you’ve got your own category. If you want to run every single mile of every single trail on the South Hills trail map, you could win a prize for that. There are prizes for most miles, prizes for most days, a category for just about everyone to compete in,” Hollow said. “We really wanted this event to be not only about the traditional race, but an inclusive event for everyone who loves to be outdoors.”

From the financial side of running the nonprofit, events such as Don’t Fence Me In are important to budgets, she said. Prickly Pear applied for federal assistance, but Hollow still has concerns about long-term effects.

“With the ongoing uncertainty, we don’t know what impacts will be like six months from now even if payroll is covered (through federal assistance),” she said.

Prickly Pear has canceled volunteer work days as well as outdoor education programs, which has allowed some shifts in staffing to trails programs, Hollow added.

Registration for the Don’t Fence Me In Virtual Trail Run and Trail Challenge costs $30, but is free for those 17 and younger.

For more information on the Don’t Fence Me In Virtual Trail Run and Trail Challenge, visit the event web page at https://pricklypearlt.org/events/dont-fence-me-in-trail-run/.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.