Documentary looks at life of James Hill and Great Northern Railway

A four-episode documentary on The Great Northern Railway will be released Sept. 30, telling the story of the man who built it.

“The Empire Builder: James J. Hill and The Great Northern Railway” was 21 years in the making, its creators from Great Northern Filmworks said.

It was produced and directed by Stephen Sadis and Kyle Kegley.

The documentary captures the life of someone Sadis and Kegley describe as one of America’s greatest entrepreneurs. Hill County in Montana, where the Empire Builder, now operated by Amtrak, rolls through, bears his name.

The film took a few twists and turns.

“It started with the idea of being a drama about an unscrupulous robber baron and turned into admiration of someone with incredible integrity,” Sadis said.

When the railroad ushered in one of the most transformative eras in American history, Hill built a transportation empire that stretched across North America and to the Orient.

He was seen as a catalyst for the agriculture, timber and mining industries of the West.

“He not only changed trade;” said U.S. Economics Professor, Burton Folsom, “he changed the way the world worked.”

Hill, who was born in Canada and died in Minnesota, was interested in the development of the United States and an early advocate for the sustainable use of the nation’s resources, even mentioning “climate change” in a speech in 1909.

In 1878, Hill organized a syndicate to buy a Minnesota railroad that had gone bankrupt three times. Over the span of 15 years, he blanketed the Midwest’s Red River Valley with lines, then pointed his rails west, crossing the Rockies and Cascades to reach Seattle.

What was once derided as “two streaks of rust and a right of way,” Hill built into an expansive transportation network that continues today as the BNSF Railway.

“He sort of became a Forest Gump of his time for being a lightning rod for all these things in flux,” Sadis said, adding the story is more about the evolution of America.

Hill built the Montana Central Railway from Butte to Great Falls, where it connected with the Great Northern. Without the benefit of federal land grants, Hill had to build his transcontinental differently than the other railroad barons. He also had to create the market to feed his railroad, dispersing agents around the country and throughout Europe to attract tens of thousands of immigrants and settlers to the West.

A considerable portion of the Great Northern now operates as the BNSF Railway. Amtrak continues to offer service on the Empire Builder passenger train.

Paris Gibson, founder of the city of Great Falls, introduced Hill to the region.

Hill brought investors to Great Falls to build a hydroelectric plant to power future smelting plants. Those investors included: Indiana Sen. Benjamin Harrison, meat packer Philip Armour, retail magnate Marshall Field, investor John Forbes and Charles Perkins, president of the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad.

In episode 2, there is also a nice mention of Helena and the arrival of Hill and his wife Mary in 1887 to celebrate the railroad’s arrival:

“Today the arrival of the Hill special train was greeted in royal manner. A procession of 5,000 people marched to the depot to meet the train with flags flying and brass band music. The turnout was tremendous, and when the procession left the depot it was fully two miles long.”

Sadis said Hill, despite all his accomplishments, was somehow placed on the sidelines of history.

“His life was filled with a handful of presidents, kings and prime ministers… He should be as well known as Rockefeller, Carnegie or Morgan. He somehow was dropped from pages of history."

Sadis is hopeful PBS or something like Netflix picks up the documentary, but for now it will be offered for purchase on DVD or video on demand.

A four-minute trailer and information on how to stream or buy the DVD can be found at: www.greatnorthernfilmworks.com. The two-DVD set is $99.99 and video on demand is $79.99.

Sadis said he first wrote a one-hour script in 2001 but was unable to raise production funds through grants. In 2008, he began to underwrite the film himself, and with the help of Kegley, a two-hour script was written and nine interviews with scholars and historians were filmed.

The project was shelved again until 2017, when they established Great Northern Filmworks, a nonprofit organization. Over the next five years, a shoestring budget was raised, the script evolved into a four-hour series and another 17 interviews were filmed, he said in a news release.

Emily Mayer, manager of the H. Earl Clack Museum in Havre, the county seat of Hill County, was not aware of the documentary, but was excited to see it -- for several reasons.

“I think it’s fabulous,” she said, adding that James Hill not only was important to Hill County, but to her family as well.

She said her grandfather, John Mayer, was Hill’s “right hand man,” and had worked for Hill for years. John Mayer died from a job-related injury and Hill named a small town in Minnesota after him.

Mayer said she knew there were several books about Hill, but had not heard of a documentary.

“It’s going to be interesting,” she said.