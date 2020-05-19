Document: Phase Two reopening directive

Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.
A Helena teenager charged with raping a woman withdrew his guilty plea in court Friday after the district judge threatened to hand down a sent…
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Big Horn County doubled Thursday evening, according to a Big Horn County official.
A major rainstorm expected to hit Montana over the coming days could cause flooding, officials warned.
Montana will move to the second phase of a gradual reopening of the state June 1, the same day the state will lift a 14-day travel quarantine.
The cataclysmic chain of events killed 57 people and thousands of animals, took out 250 homes, 47 bridges and 185 miles of highway, clogged rivers with sediment, flooded valleys and blocked the Columbia River shipping channel.
Montana private schools will get a larger slice of federal stimulus money than previously thought, with new guidance from the U.S. Department of Education.
The man shot Monday in a Miller Creek neighborhood died from his injuries Saturday morning, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
The man, between the ages of 50 and 60, had shown symptoms and a "rapid test" was positive for the virus, according to the 11:30 a.m. news release.
Montana’s lone Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate Susan Good Geise said she is withdrawing from the race to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic in h…
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said Zakai Houck was arrested without incident Tuesday evening in Lake County.
