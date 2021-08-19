Doctors urge vaccines, masks to slow COVID surge in Montana

As cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations increase in Montana, medical leaders on Thursday asked residents to take actions to prevent the spread of the respiratory virus and help avoid the impacts on health care systems and schools seen in other states.

“We see what’s happening in other portions of the U.S.,” said Dr. Pamela Cutler, president of the Montana Medical Association, referring to overwhelmed health care systems in Mississippi and Louisiana and school closures in Texas and Kentucky due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

“Our statewide emergency rooms, businesses, and schools depend on each Montanan to follow the proven prevention methods that we know work — get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors,” Cutler said. “By working together, we can prepare and slow the spread.”

The messaging is not new, but the arrival of the delta variant is making it more urgent.

“We’ve seen a sixfold increase in average daily COVID cases since July 1 and the current trend will lead to a doubling in two weeks,” Dr. Greg Hanson, the chairman of the board of the Montana Hospital Association, said during a virtual news conference.